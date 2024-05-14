Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: PGA Championship
Nicolai Hojgaard seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 PGA Championship. He took 50th at the par-70 Valhalla Golf Club in 2023.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last two appearances at the PGA Championship, Hojgaard has an average finish of 50th, and an average score of 7-over.
- In Hojgaard's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he finished 50th after posting a score of 7-over.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Hojgaard's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|50
|76-67-73-71
|+7
|5/19/2022
|MC
|78-75
|+13
Hojgaard's recent performances
- Hojgaard has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Hojgaard has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 4 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hojgaard is averaging -3.476 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of -4.445 in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hojgaard's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.474 ranks 20th on TOUR this season, and his 66.5% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hojgaard ranks 66th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.171. Additionally, he ranks 146th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.22%.
- On the greens, Hojgaard's -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 159th this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 144th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|307.8
|312.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|63.22%
|57.54%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.28
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|151
|22.99%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|175
|18.77%
|23.81%
Hojgaard's best finishes
- Although Hojgaard hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut six times (60%).
- As of now, Hojgaard has accumulated 471 points, which ranks him 59th in the FedExCup standings.
Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.568 (he finished 75th in that event).
- Hojgaard produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 17th in the field at 4.185. In that event, he finished 75th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.224 (he finished second in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.692). That ranked 28th in the field.
- Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.474
|1.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.171
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.473
|-2.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.440
|-3.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.269
|-4.445
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|76-67-73-71
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|67-68-67-71
|-15
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-63-71-67
|-9
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|71-70-69-74
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-65-73-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|65-77-69-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|67-66-73-70
|-12
|300
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|74-65-70
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-71-73-69
|-1
|20
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|68-70-74-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-73-74-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|67-73-74-76
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the PGA Championship.
