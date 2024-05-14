Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: PGA Championship

Hojgaard has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Hojgaard has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of 4 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hojgaard is averaging -3.476 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.