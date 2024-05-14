Xander Schauffele betting profile: PGA Championship
In his last tournament at the Wells Fargo Championship, Xander Schauffele carded a second-place finish, and he enters the 2024 PGA Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Over his last seven trips to the PGA Championship, Schauffele has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 18th.
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he finished 18th after posting a score of 2-over.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Schauffele's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|18
|72-72-71-67
|+2
|5/19/2022
|13
|68-73-69-70
|E
|5/20/2021
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|8/6/2020
|10
|66-70-69-67
|-8
|5/16/2019
|16
|70-69-68-76
|+3
|8/9/2018
|35
|70-67-67-72
|-4
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has posted three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele is averaging 3.373 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 10.751 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.731 this season (eighth on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.6 yards) ranks 39th, while his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele ranks seventh on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.656, while he ranks 23rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.09%.
- On the greens, Schauffele's 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 42nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.38 putts-per-round average ranks 42nd. He has broken par 29.49% of the time (14th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|304.6
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|69.09%
|65.83%
|Putts Per Round
|42
|28.38
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|14
|29.49%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|2
|9.83%
|9.17%
Schauffele's best finishes
- Schauffele hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with five top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 12 times (100%).
- With 1939 points, Schauffele currently ranks second in the FedExCup standings.
Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.656 (he finished second in that tournament).
- Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he put up a 7.475 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.036 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.215). That ranked second in the field.
- Schauffele delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked second in the field.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.731
|2.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.656
|3.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.298
|0.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.305
|3.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.990
|10.751
Schauffele's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-72-71-67
|+2
|51
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|77-66-72-74
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|62-70-73-72
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|68-64-67-67
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-66-67-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|17
|70-74-68-70
|-2
|55
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|71-65-67-68
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|2
|67-64-68-62
|-19
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|67-69-75-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|66-69-65-68
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|64-69-63-65
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-68-72-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-72-67
|-4
|10
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-66-65-70
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-70-76-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-69-65-70
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|8
|72-72-70-73
|-1
|225
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|72-64-67-72
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|64-67-70-71
|-12
|400
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.