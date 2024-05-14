PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele betting profile: PGA Championship

    In his last tournament at the Wells Fargo Championship, Xander Schauffele carded a second-place finish, and he enters the 2024 PGA Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to the PGA Championship, Schauffele has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 18th.
    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he finished 18th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Schauffele's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20231872-72-71-67+2
    5/19/20221368-73-69-70E
    5/20/2021MC73-77+6
    8/6/20201066-70-69-67-8
    5/16/20191670-69-68-76+3
    8/9/20183570-67-67-72-4

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has posted three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele is averaging 3.373 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 10.751 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.731 this season (eighth on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.6 yards) ranks 39th, while his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele ranks seventh on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.656, while he ranks 23rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.09%.
    • On the greens, Schauffele's 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 42nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.38 putts-per-round average ranks 42nd. He has broken par 29.49% of the time (14th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39304.6306.3
    Greens in Regulation %2369.09%65.83%
    Putts Per Round4228.3827.7
    Par Breakers1429.49%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance29.83%9.17%

    Schauffele's best finishes

    • Schauffele hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with five top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 12 times (100%).
    • With 1939 points, Schauffele currently ranks second in the FedExCup standings.

    Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.656 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he put up a 7.475 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.036 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.215). That ranked second in the field.
    • Schauffele delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked second in the field.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.7312.975
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6563.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.2980.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.3053.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Total21.99010.751

    Schauffele's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship1872-72-71-67+251
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2477-66-72-74+138
    June 15-18U.S. Open1062-70-73-72-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1968-64-67-67-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-66-67-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1770-74-68-70-255
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-68-70-69-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship871-65-67-68-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship267-64-68-62-19--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3867-69-75-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1066-69-65-68-24170
    January 18-21The American Express364-69-63-65-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open969-68-72-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-72-67-410
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational470-66-65-70-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-70-76-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-69-65-70-19358
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-72-71-65-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament872-72-70-73-1225
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1872-64-67-72-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship264-67-70-71-12400

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the PGA Championship.

