Xander Schauffele betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.656 (he finished second in that tournament).

Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he put up a 7.475 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.036 mark ranked 13th in the field.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.215). That ranked second in the field.