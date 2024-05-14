Russell Henley betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Heritage, ranking 19th in the field at 1.340. In that tournament, he finished 12th.

Henley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.877.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.147, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 41st in that event).