Russell Henley betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Russell Henley hits the links May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 10th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship his last time in competition.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Henley's average finish has been 58th, and his average score 5-over, over his last six appearances at the PGA Championship.
- Henley last participated in the PGA Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 7-over.
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Henley's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|5/19/2022
|60
|70-73-70-76
|+9
|5/20/2021
|71
|78-70-74-75
|+9
|8/6/2020
|37
|71-69-71-68
|-1
|8/9/2018
|50
|74-65-71-68
|-2
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Henley has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 289.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has an average of 0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 4.807 Strokes Gained: Total.
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.001 this season (94th on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.3 yards) ranks 167th, while his 74% driving accuracy average ranks eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley has a 0.315 mark (52nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Henley has registered a 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 40th on TOUR, while he ranks 12th with a putts-per-round average of 27.93. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (162nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|287.3
|289.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|115
|64.91%
|62.35%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|27.93
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|162
|22.22%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.47%
|13.27%
Henley's best finishes
- Henley has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he has secured three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Currently, Henley ranks 19th in the FedExCup standings with 988 points.
Henley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Heritage, ranking 19th in the field at 1.340. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- Henley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.877.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.147, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 41st in that event).
- Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|-0.001
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.315
|3.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.324
|1.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.333
|0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|0.970
|4.807
Henley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-71-69-70
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|74-71-68-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-68-68
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|69-65-69-63
|-14
|43
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|62-66-65-69
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-68-67-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|69-69-70-63
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|65-71-72-66
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|72-66-65-62
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-72-72-68
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|69-66-66-63
|-16
|123
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-73-68
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-69-65-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-72-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|135
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|73-77-74-71
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|68-73-73-67
|-3
|165
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.