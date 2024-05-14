PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Russell Henley hits the links May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 10th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Henley at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Henley's average finish has been 58th, and his average score 5-over, over his last six appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • Henley last participated in the PGA Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 7-over.
    • With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Henley's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC73-74+7
    5/19/20226070-73-70-76+9
    5/20/20217178-70-74-75+9
    8/6/20203771-69-71-68-1
    8/9/20185074-65-71-68-2

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Henley has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 289.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has an average of 0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 4.807 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.001 this season (94th on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.3 yards) ranks 167th, while his 74% driving accuracy average ranks eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley has a 0.315 mark (52nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Henley has registered a 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 40th on TOUR, while he ranks 12th with a putts-per-round average of 27.93. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (162nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance167287.3289.3
    Greens in Regulation %11564.91%62.35%
    Putts Per Round1227.9327.8
    Par Breakers16222.22%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance1812.47%13.27%

    Henley's best finishes

    • Henley has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he has secured three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Currently, Henley ranks 19th in the FedExCup standings with 988 points.

    Henley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Heritage, ranking 19th in the field at 1.340. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • Henley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.877.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.147, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 41st in that event).
    • Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee94-0.001-0.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.3153.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.3241.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.3330.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120.9704.807

    Henley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1668-71-69-70-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1674-71-68-75E51
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-71-68-68-261
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1969-65-69-63-1443
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-70-67-1018
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship262-66-65-69-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-68-67-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship869-69-70-63-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1465-71-72-66-6--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1372-66-65-62-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-72-72-68-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii469-66-66-63-16123
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-73-68-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-69-69-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-69-65-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-69-72-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open469-69-71-69-10135
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3873-77-74-71+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1267-69-69-68-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1068-73-73-67-3165

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

