Wyndham Clark betting profile: PGA Championship

Over his last five tournaments, Clark has finished in the top five twice.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Clark has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Wyndham Clark has averaged 319.9 yards in his past five starts.

Clark is averaging 2.331 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.