PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 13: Wyndham Clark of the United States chips to the second green during a practice round prior to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 13, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 13: Wyndham Clark of the United States chips to the second green during a practice round prior to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 13, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark enters play May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 47th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Clark at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the PGA Championship, Clark has an average finish of 75th, and an average score of 10-over.
    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Clark's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC77-71+8
    5/20/20217575-74-72-77+10
    8/6/2020MC71-73+4

    Clark's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Clark has finished in the top five twice.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Clark has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Wyndham Clark has averaged 319.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Clark is averaging 2.331 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Clark is averaging 6.127 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Clark .

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.479 this season (19th on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.8 yards) ranks third, while his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark sports a 0.358 average that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 68.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark's 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 17th on TOUR this season, and his 28.57 putts-per-round average ranks 64th. He has broken par 30.16% of the time (seventh).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance3313.8319.9
    Greens in Regulation %3468.41%66.05%
    Putts Per Round6428.5728.9
    Par Breakers730.16%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance5213.81%13.89%

    Clark's best finishes

    • Clark has played 11 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned four finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Currently, Clark has 1906 points, placing him third in the FedExCup standings.

    Clark's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.302 mark ranked third in the field.
    • Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951. He finished third in that event.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.917, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
    • Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4792.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3581.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.0820.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.5112.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.4306.127

    Clark's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-71+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-71-70-76-164
    June 15-18U.S. Open164-67-69-70-10600
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-67-67-66-1227
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2568-67-70-70-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship3368-73-71-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6670-76-70-68+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-71-68-69-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship368-67-68-65-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1976-73-71-70+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2971-68-71-63-1948
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-68-69-1714
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am172-67-60-17700
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-65-66-75-612
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-66-71-70-10400
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-65-70-69-19358
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-68-72-66-424
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage372-66-66-65-15338
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-73-72-73+714

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.