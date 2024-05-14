Wyndham Clark betting profile: PGA Championship
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 13: Wyndham Clark of the United States chips to the second green during a practice round prior to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 13, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark enters play May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 47th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last three appearances at the PGA Championship, Clark has an average finish of 75th, and an average score of 10-over.
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Clark's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|5/20/2021
|75
|75-74-72-77
|+10
|8/6/2020
|MC
|71-73
|+4
Clark's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Clark has finished in the top five twice.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Clark has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Wyndham Clark has averaged 319.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Clark is averaging 2.331 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Clark is averaging 6.127 Strokes Gained: Total.
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.479 this season (19th on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.8 yards) ranks third, while his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark sports a 0.358 average that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 68.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark's 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 17th on TOUR this season, and his 28.57 putts-per-round average ranks 64th. He has broken par 30.16% of the time (seventh).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|3
|313.8
|319.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|68.41%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.57
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|7
|30.16%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|52
|13.81%
|13.89%
Clark's best finishes
- Clark has played 11 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned four finishes in the top-five.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, Clark has 1906 points, placing him third in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.302 mark ranked third in the field.
- Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951. He finished third in that event.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.917, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.479
|2.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.358
|1.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.082
|0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.511
|2.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.430
|6.127
Clark's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-71-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|1
|64-67-69-70
|-10
|600
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|68-67-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|68-73-71-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|70-76-70-68
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-71-68-69
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|3
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|71-68-71-63
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|700
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-66-71-70
|-10
|400
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|358
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|24
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|72-66-66-65
|-15
|338
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-73-72-73
|+7
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the PGA Championship.
