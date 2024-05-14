Will Zalatoris betting profile: PGA Championship
In his last tournament at the Wells Fargo Championship, Will Zalatoris posted a 60th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 PGA Championship looking for a better finish.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Over his last two trips to the PGA Championship, Zalatoris has an average score of 18-under, with an average finish of fifth.
- Zalatoris finished second (with a score of 35-under) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship (in 2022).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Zalatoris' recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/19/2022
|2
|66-65-73-71
|-35
|5/20/2021
|8
|71-74-72-70
|-1
Zalatoris' recent performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Zalatoris has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 3-over over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Will Zalatoris has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -3.427 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -4.470 Strokes Gained: Total.
Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 ranks 70th on TOUR this season, and his 70.1% driving accuracy average ranks 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris owns a 0.507 average that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Zalatoris has registered a -0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 163rd on TOUR, while he ranks 163rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.53. He has broken par 24.13% of the time (127th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|296.8
|297.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|64.24%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|163
|29.53
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|127
|24.13%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|17.01%
|19.44%
Zalatoris' best finishes
- Zalatoris hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 72.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Currently, Zalatoris ranks 20th in the FedExCup standings with 967 points.
Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.599. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.282 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.499 mark ranked 25th in the field.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Zalatoris posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.278, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished second in that event).
- Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.149
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.507
|1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.207
|-1.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.464
|-3.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.015
|-4.470
Zalatoris' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|20
|81-68-79-71
|+11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-69-65-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|73-68-68-71
|-8
|53
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|66-70-65-69
|-14
|375
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|74-67-70-73
|+4
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-77-72-69
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|68-70-68-74
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|70-70-74-80
|+10
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the PGA Championship.
