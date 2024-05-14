PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Will Zalatoris betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at the Wells Fargo Championship, Will Zalatoris posted a 60th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 PGA Championship looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the PGA Championship, Zalatoris has an average score of 18-under, with an average finish of fifth.
    • Zalatoris finished second (with a score of 35-under) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship (in 2022).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Zalatoris' recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/19/2022266-65-73-71-35
    5/20/2021871-74-72-70-1

    Zalatoris' recent performances

    • Zalatoris has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Zalatoris has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-over over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Will Zalatoris has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -3.427 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -4.470 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings

    • Zalatoris' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 ranks 70th on TOUR this season, and his 70.1% driving accuracy average ranks 16th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris owns a 0.507 average that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Zalatoris has registered a -0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 163rd on TOUR, while he ranks 163rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.53. He has broken par 24.13% of the time (127th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105296.8297.1
    Greens in Regulation %12764.24%61.11%
    Putts Per Round16329.5330.0
    Par Breakers12724.13%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance15417.01%19.44%

    Zalatoris' best finishes

    • Zalatoris hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 72.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Currently, Zalatoris ranks 20th in the FedExCup standings with 967 points.

    Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.599. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.282 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.499 mark ranked 25th in the field.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Zalatoris posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.278, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished second in that event).
    • Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.149-0.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.5071.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.207-1.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.464-3.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.015-4.470

    Zalatoris' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge2081-68-79-71+11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-69+5--
    January 18-21The American Express3468-69-65-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1373-68-68-71-853
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational266-70-65-69-14375
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard469-69-71-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7474-67-70-73+42
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-77-72-69E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4468-70-68-74-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6070-70-74-80+108

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

