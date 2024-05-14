Vincent Norrman betting profile: PGA Championship

This season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 4.890 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Norrman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 20th in the field at 3.475. In that event, he finished 47th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best performance this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he produced a 1.485 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (-0.375, which ranked 50th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 56th.