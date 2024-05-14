Vincent Norrman betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Vincent Norrman struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is aiming for better results in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship from May 16-19.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In the past five years, this is Norrman's first time playing at the PGA Championship.
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Norrman's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Norrman has an average finish of 58th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Norrman has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
- Vincent Norrman has averaged 313.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman has an average of -2.740 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norrman has an average of -3.405 in his past five tournaments.
Norrman's advanced stats and rankings
- Norrman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.298 ranks 46th on TOUR this season, and his 55.3% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norrman ranks 161st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.439, while he ranks 11th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.37%.
- On the greens, Norrman's -1.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 186th on TOUR this season, and his 31.13 putts-per-round average ranks 187th. He has broken par 20.93% of the time (177th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|309.3
|313.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|70.37%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|187
|31.13
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|177
|20.93%
|17.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|158
|17.41%
|15.63%
Norrman's best finishes
- Norrman, who has participated in 11 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Norrman ranks 187th in the FedExCup standings with 36 points.
Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 4.890 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Norrman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 20th in the field at 3.475. In that event, he finished 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best performance this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he produced a 1.485 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (-0.375, which ranked 50th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 56th.
- Norrman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked 45th in the field (he finished 45th in that tournament).
Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.298
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.439
|-0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.325
|-0.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|186
|-1.071
|-2.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|179
|-1.537
|-3.405
Norrman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-71-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|71-69-69-65
|-14
|34
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|1
|66-67-67-66
|-33
|300
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|50
|66-70-73-68
|-7
|8
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-69-72
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|59
|73-70-74-69
|-6
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|68-71-71-77
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|71-69-67-71
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|83
|68-71-78-71
|+8
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-73-70-72
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.