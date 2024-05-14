Viktor Hovland betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Hovland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 13th in the field at 3.448.

Hovland put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.072.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best mark this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of -0.841.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Hovland recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.790, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 17th in the field.