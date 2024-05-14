Viktor Hovland betting profile: PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland enters play May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club after a 24th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship, which was his last tournament.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last four appearances at the PGA Championship, Hovland has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 1-under.
- In 2023, Hovland finished second (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Hovland's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|2
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|5/19/2022
|41
|70-70-75-70
|+5
|5/20/2021
|30
|69-75-75-71
|+2
|8/6/2020
|33
|68-71-73-66
|-2
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Hovland has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Viktor Hovland has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 0.457 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.486 (17th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.2 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hovland owns a 0.075 mark (81st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hovland's 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 72nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.64 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd. He has broken par 23.11% of the time (149th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|72
|300.2
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|95
|65.78%
|60.80%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.64
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|149
|23.11%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|14.22%
|16.05%
Hovland's best finishes
- Hovland has participated in seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Hovland has 286 points, placing him 89th in the FedExCup standings.
Hovland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hovland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 13th in the field at 3.448.
- Hovland put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.072.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best mark this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of -0.841.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Hovland recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.790, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 17th in the field.
- Hovland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.459) at The Sentry, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 22nd in the field (he finished 22nd in that event).
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.486
|1.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.075
|1.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|186
|-0.740
|-3.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.121
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.057
|0.457
Hovland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|2
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|270
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|71-68-66-73
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|71-71-69-70
|-27
|550
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-70-69-72
|E
|53
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|67-65-70-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|73-63-67-72
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-66-73
|-3
|63
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|72-64-65-69
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|1
|69-68-65-61
|-17
|0
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-19
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|10
|73-73-70-63
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|65-67-72-67
|-21
|85
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-72-72
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-69-75-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|73-69-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-81
|+8
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|72-72-72-69
|+1
|70
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.