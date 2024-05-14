PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Viktor Hovland betting profile: PGA Championship

    Viktor Hovland enters play May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club after a 24th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Hovland at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the PGA Championship, Hovland has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 1-under.
    • In 2023, Hovland finished second (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Hovland's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023268-67-70-68-7
    5/19/20224170-70-75-70+5
    5/20/20213069-75-75-71+2
    8/6/20203368-71-73-66-2

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hovland has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Viktor Hovland has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 0.457 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hovland.

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.486 (17th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.2 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hovland owns a 0.075 mark (81st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hovland's 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 72nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.64 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd. He has broken par 23.11% of the time (149th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance72300.2299.6
    Greens in Regulation %9565.78%60.80%
    Putts Per Round7228.6428.5
    Par Breakers14923.11%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance7114.22%16.05%

    Hovland's best finishes

    • Hovland has participated in seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Hovland has 286 points, placing him 89th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hovland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hovland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 13th in the field at 3.448.
    • Hovland put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.072.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best mark this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of -0.841.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Hovland recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.790, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 17th in the field.
    • Hovland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.459) at The Sentry, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 22nd in the field (he finished 22nd in that event).

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4861.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.0751.776
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green186-0.740-3.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.1210.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.0570.457

    Hovland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship268-67-70-68-7270
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1671-68-66-73-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday171-71-69-70-27550
    June 15-18U.S. Open1969-70-69-72E53
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2967-65-70-66-1227
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2573-63-67-72-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-66-73-363
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1372-64-65-69-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship169-68-65-61-170
    August 24-27TOUR Championship168-64-66-63-19--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1073-73-70-63-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry2265-67-72-67-2185
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-72-72-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-69-70-69-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-69-75-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6273-69-71-74-18
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC71-81+8--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2472-72-72-69+170

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
