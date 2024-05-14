PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Victor Perez betting profile: PGA Championship

    Victor Perez looks to improve upon his 12th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19.

    Latest odds for Perez at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Perez's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 2-under, over his last three appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • Perez last played at the PGA Championship in 2023, finishing 12th with a score of even-par.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Perez's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20231270-72-69-69E
    5/20/2021MC78-72+6
    8/6/20202270-69-69-68-4

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Perez has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Victor Perez has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez is averaging 0.255 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Perez has an average of 2.036 in his past five tournaments.
    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.293, which ranks 47th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.2 yards) ranks 83rd, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez ranks 34th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.408. Additionally, he ranks second with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.06%.
    • On the greens, Perez has delivered a -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR, while he ranks 172nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.65. He has broken par 21.41% of the time (174th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83299.2300.3
    Greens in Regulation %272.06%68.52%
    Putts Per Round17229.6529.5
    Par Breakers17421.41%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance2412.75%12.96%

    Perez's best finishes

    • Perez has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Currently, Perez has 209 points, ranking him 114th in the FedExCup standings.

    Perez's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Perez put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 2.518.
    • Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 15th in the field at 3.257. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 2.744 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.302, which ranked 25th in the field). In that event, he finished 45th.
    • Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2930.959
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.4080.894
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green102-0.021-0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.2490.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4312.036

    Perez's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship1270-72-69-69E--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC76-75+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-68-70-4--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4174-71-71-70+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5270-70-69-71-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-66-70-70-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open369-68-68-65-1883
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1768-70-67-68-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-70-75-70-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-71-70-77
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4671-66-72-69-66

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

