Victor Perez betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Perez put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 2.518.

Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 15th in the field at 3.257. In that event, he finished 17th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 2.744 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.302, which ranked 25th in the field). In that event, he finished 45th.