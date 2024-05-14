3H AGO
Victor Perez betting profile: PGA Championship
Victor Perez looks to improve upon his 12th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19.
Latest odds for Perez at the PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Perez's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 2-under, over his last three appearances at the PGA Championship.
- Perez last played at the PGA Championship in 2023, finishing 12th with a score of even-par.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Perez's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|12
|70-72-69-69
|E
|5/20/2021
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|8/6/2020
|22
|70-69-69-68
|-4
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Perez has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Victor Perez has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Perez is averaging 0.255 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Perez has an average of 2.036 in his past five tournaments.
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.293, which ranks 47th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.2 yards) ranks 83rd, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez ranks 34th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.408. Additionally, he ranks second with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.06%.
- On the greens, Perez has delivered a -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR, while he ranks 172nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.65. He has broken par 21.41% of the time (174th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|299.2
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|72.06%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|172
|29.65
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|174
|21.41%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|12.75%
|12.96%
Perez's best finishes
- Perez has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Currently, Perez has 209 points, ranking him 114th in the FedExCup standings.
Perez's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Perez put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 2.518.
- Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 15th in the field at 3.257. In that event, he finished 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 2.744 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.302, which ranked 25th in the field). In that event, he finished 45th.
- Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.293
|0.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.408
|0.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|-0.021
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.249
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.431
|2.036
Perez's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|70-72-69-69
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-68-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|74-71-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-68-68-65
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-70-75-70
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|7
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|71-66-72-69
|-6
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the PGA Championship.
