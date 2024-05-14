Billy Horschel betting profile: PGA Championship

Over his last five events, Horschel has one win and two top-10 finishes.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Horschel has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.

Billy Horschel has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Horschel has an average of 1.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.