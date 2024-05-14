Billy Horschel betting profile: PGA Championship
Billy Horschel hits the links May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 52nd-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship his last time in competition.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship, Horschel has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 3-over.
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Horschel's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|5/19/2022
|68
|75-69-77-69
|+10
|5/20/2021
|23
|77-72-68-72
|+1
|8/6/2020
|43
|69-71-71-69
|E
|5/16/2019
|23
|70-72-71-71
|+4
|8/9/2018
|35
|68-69-69-70
|-4
Horschel's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Horschel has one win and two top-10 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Horschel has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Billy Horschel has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has an average of 1.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Horschel has an average of 2.394 in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.356 (34th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.3 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel owns a -0.192 average that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 67.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel has registered a 0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a putts-per-round average of 28.59, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 27.61% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|298.3
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|67.16%
|59.57%
|Putts Per Round
|66
|28.59
|27.3
|Par Breakers
|44
|27.61%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|41
|13.56%
|13.89%
Horschel's best finishes
- Horschel has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, coming away with one win and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- With 573 points, Horschel currently sits 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he put up a 2.650 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
- Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.092 (he finished ninth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel delivered his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.533. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.356
|1.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.192
|-1.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.157
|1.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.513
|1.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.834
|2.394
Horschel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|84-72
|+12
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|73-67-71-74
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-69-69-73
|E
|4
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-67-68-70
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|4
|67-62-63-72
|-16
|135
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-63
|-23
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|76-72-72-72
|+8
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.