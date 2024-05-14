PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel betting profile: PGA Championship

    Billy Horschel hits the links May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 52nd-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship, Horschel has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 3-over.
    • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Horschel's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC71-75+6
    5/19/20226875-69-77-69+10
    5/20/20212377-72-68-72+1
    8/6/20204369-71-71-69E
    5/16/20192370-72-71-71+4
    8/9/20183568-69-69-70-4

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Horschel has one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Horschel has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Billy Horschel has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has an average of 1.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Horschel has an average of 2.394 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Horschel .

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.356 (34th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.3 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel owns a -0.192 average that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 67.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Horschel has registered a 0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a putts-per-round average of 28.59, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 27.61% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance91298.3301.6
    Greens in Regulation %6167.16%59.57%
    Putts Per Round6628.5927.3
    Par Breakers4427.61%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance4113.56%13.89%

    Horschel's best finishes

    • Horschel has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, coming away with one win and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • With 573 points, Horschel currently sits 53rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he put up a 2.650 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
    • Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.092 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel delivered his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.533. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3561.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.192-1.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.1571.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.5131.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8342.394

    Horschel's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-74-70-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC84-72+12--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4373-67-71-74+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6569-69-69-73E4
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open1366-67-68-70-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship467-62-63-72-16135
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-68-68-65-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-68-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-67-66-73-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-71-69-66-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open771-68-67-64-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-63-23300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5276-72-72-72+811

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.