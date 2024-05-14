Tony Finau betting profile: PGA Championship
Tony Finau placed 72nd in the PGA Championship in 2023, shooting a 15-over on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at Valhalla Golf Club .
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Over his last seven trips to the PGA Championship, Finau has an average score of 3-over, with an average finish of 38th.
- Finau last played at the PGA Championship in 2023, finishing 72nd with a score of 15-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Finau's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|72
|72-73-73-77
|+15
|5/19/2022
|30
|69-72-74-68
|+3
|5/20/2021
|8
|74-72-70-71
|-1
|8/6/2020
|4
|67-70-67-66
|-10
|5/16/2019
|64
|70-73-69-79
|+11
|8/9/2018
|42
|74-66-69-68
|-3
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 314.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Finau is averaging -1.145 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Finau is averaging 1.579 Strokes Gained: Total.
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.247, which ranks 54th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranks 19th, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau ranks 14th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.616, while he ranks 16th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.65%.
- On the greens, Finau has registered a -0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 160th on TOUR, while he ranks 155th with a putts-per-round average of 29.41. He has broken par 27.24% of the time (54th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|308.1
|314.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|69.65%
|67.28%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.41
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|54
|27.24%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|15.04%
|16.36%
Finau's best finishes
- Finau has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 91.7%.
- Finau, who has 643 points, currently sits 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Finau put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking second in the field at 5.073. In that tournament, he finished second.
- Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 7.030 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462. He finished second in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.279). That ranked 34th in the field.
- Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.247
|0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.616
|0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.198
|1.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.455
|-1.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.606
|1.579
Finau's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|72-73-73-77
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-69-72-74
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|69-66-66-70
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|85
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|64
|67-73-69-73
|+2
|17
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|74-68-69-71
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|69-66-71-69
|-17
|22
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|13
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|69-67-69-68
|-11
|54
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-78-72-80
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-69-65
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|72-73-73-74
|+8
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the PGA Championship.
