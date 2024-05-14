Tony Finau betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Finau put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking second in the field at 5.073. In that tournament, he finished second.

Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 7.030 mark ranked second in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462. He finished second in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.279). That ranked 34th in the field.