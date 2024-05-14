PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 18: Tony Finau walks off the sixth hole tee box during the first round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 18, 2024 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Tony Finau placed 72nd in the PGA Championship in 2023, shooting a 15-over on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at Valhalla Golf Club .

    Latest odds for Finau at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to the PGA Championship, Finau has an average score of 3-over, with an average finish of 38th.
    • Finau last played at the PGA Championship in 2023, finishing 72nd with a score of 15-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Finau's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20237272-73-73-77+15
    5/19/20223069-72-74-68+3
    5/20/2021874-72-70-71-1
    8/6/2020467-70-67-66-10
    5/16/20196470-73-69-79+11
    8/9/20184274-66-69-68-3

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 314.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Finau is averaging -1.145 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Finau is averaging 1.579 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Finau .

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.247, which ranks 54th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranks 19th, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau ranks 14th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.616, while he ranks 16th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.65%.
    • On the greens, Finau has registered a -0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 160th on TOUR, while he ranks 155th with a putts-per-round average of 29.41. He has broken par 27.24% of the time (54th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance19308.1314.4
    Greens in Regulation %1669.65%67.28%
    Putts Per Round15529.4129.8
    Par Breakers5427.24%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance9815.04%16.36%

    Finau's best finishes

    • Finau has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 91.7%.
    • Finau, who has 643 points, currently sits 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Finau's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Finau put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking second in the field at 5.073. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 7.030 mark ranked second in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462. He finished second in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.279). That ranked 34th in the field.
    • Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2470.719
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.6160.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.1981.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.455-1.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6061.579

    Finau's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship7272-73-73-77+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-69-72-74+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4569-66-66-70-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open766-66-67-70-1585
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6467-73-69-73+217
    August 17-20BMW Championship3774-68-69-71+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-68-70-68-4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge467-71-68-67-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry3869-66-71-69-1722
    January 18-21The American Express2568-67-67-67-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open669-66-74-69-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4772-72-67-513
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-67-70-71-695
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1369-67-69-68-1154
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-72-69-74-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open269-62-72-66-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-78-72-80+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-69-65-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5272-73-73-74+811

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

