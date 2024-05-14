Ludvig Åberg betting profile: PGA Championship

This season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 6.263 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759. He finished eighth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.506. He finished eighth in that tournament.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.708), which ranked sixth in the field.