Ludvig Åberg betting profile: PGA Championship
Ludvig Åberg enters play in the 2024 PGA Championship from May 16-19 after a 10th-place finish at the RBC Heritage.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Åberg is playing at the PGA Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Åberg has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Åberg has an average of 6.045 in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.535 ranks 13th on TOUR this season, and his 68.4% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg has a 0.531 average that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 68.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg's 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 73rd this season, while he averages 28.54 putts per round (60th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|307.7
|311.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|30
|68.66%
|66.11%
|Putts Per Round
|60
|28.54
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|110
|24.93%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|10.68%
|10.28%
Åberg's best finishes
- Åberg has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, Åberg has 1510 points, placing him seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 6.263 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.506. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.708), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Åberg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.535
|3.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.531
|2.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|111
|-0.042
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.120
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.144
|6.045
Åberg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-65-70
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-67-73-72
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|68-64-71-63
|-18
|123
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|72-64-73-72
|-3
|4
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|51
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-69-66-68
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|69-69-68-62
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|68-65-72-64
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|1
|67-64-61-61
|-29
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|69-70-77-63
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|68-72-69-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|68-65-67
|-16
|400
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|73-74-69-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|8
|67-73-67-67
|-14
|225
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-67-73
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|2
|73-69-70-69
|-7
|400
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|66-66-68-72
|-12
|170
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.