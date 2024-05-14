PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ludvig Åberg betting profile: PGA Championship

    Ludvig Åberg enters play in the 2024 PGA Championship from May 16-19 after a 10th-place finish at the RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Åberg is playing at the PGA Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, Åberg has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Åberg has an average of 6.045 in his past five tournaments.
    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.535 ranks 13th on TOUR this season, and his 68.4% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg has a 0.531 average that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 68.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg's 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 73rd this season, while he averages 28.54 putts per round (60th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance23307.7311.3
    Greens in Regulation %3068.66%66.11%
    Putts Per Round6028.5428.4
    Par Breakers11024.93%23.06%
    Bogey Avoidance410.68%10.28%

    Åberg's best finishes

    • Åberg has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Currently, Åberg has 1510 points, placing him seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 6.263 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.506. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.708), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Åberg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5353.918
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.5312.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green111-0.042-0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1200.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1446.045

    Åberg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2569-72-71-69-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-65-70-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4065-67-73-72-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic468-64-71-63-18123
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open6472-64-73-72-34
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1466-66-71-67-1051
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-69-66-68-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1369-69-68-62-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1068-65-72-64-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic167-64-61-61-29--
    January 4-7The Sentry4769-70-77-63-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-70-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open968-72-69-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am268-65-67-16400
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1968-72-70-68-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2573-74-69-72E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship867-73-67-67-14225
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-67-73-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament273-69-70-69-7400
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1066-66-68-72-12170

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

