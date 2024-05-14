PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: PGA Championship

    In his last time out at the Masters Tournament, Tyrrell Hatton posted a ninth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 PGA Championship aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Hatton at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship, Hatton has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 1-over.
    • In Hatton's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he finished 15th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Hatton's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20231577-68-69-67+1
    5/19/20221370-68-74-68E
    5/20/20213871-75-73-72+3
    8/6/2020MC72-71+3
    5/16/20194871-69-72-76+8
    8/9/20181071-67-69-64-9

    Hatton's recent performances

    • Hatton has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hatton has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tyrrell Hatton has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hatton is averaging 1.228 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hatton has an average of 2.425 in his past five tournaments.
    Hatton's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance48306.5302.5
    Greens in Regulation %12366.38%65.83%
    Putts Per Round2328.3327.9
    Par Breakers4623.22%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance2312.46%12.22%

    Hatton's best finishes

    • Hatton played 20 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Hatton's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished third at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • Hatton compiled 1381 points last season, which ranked him 17th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hatton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.533-0.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.419-0.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.1281.877
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5971.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.6782.425

    Hatton's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship1577-68-69-67+159
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1271-71-73-72-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open372-64-72-64-16145
    June 15-18U.S. Open2774-67-69-72+233
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open669-62-71-69-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship2071-73-68-71-149
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4372-67-69-68-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship3470-72-68-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1664-67-72-69-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-62-72-67-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1370-65-67-66-1255
    April 11-14Masters Tournament972-74-73-69E180

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of the PGA Championship.

