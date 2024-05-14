Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: PGA Championship
In his last time out at the Masters Tournament, Tyrrell Hatton posted a ninth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 PGA Championship aiming for better results.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship, Hatton has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 1-over.
- In Hatton's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he finished 15th after posting a score of 1-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Hatton's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|15
|77-68-69-67
|+1
|5/19/2022
|13
|70-68-74-68
|E
|5/20/2021
|38
|71-75-73-72
|+3
|8/6/2020
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|5/16/2019
|48
|71-69-72-76
|+8
|8/9/2018
|10
|71-67-69-64
|-9
Hatton's recent performances
- Hatton has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Hatton has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Tyrrell Hatton has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hatton is averaging 1.228 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hatton has an average of 2.425 in his past five tournaments.
Hatton's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|306.5
|302.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|123
|66.38%
|65.83%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.33
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|46
|23.22%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.46%
|12.22%
Hatton's best finishes
- Hatton played 20 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Hatton's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished third at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Hatton compiled 1381 points last season, which ranked him 17th in the FedExCup standings.
Hatton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.533
|-0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.419
|-0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.128
|1.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.597
|1.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.678
|2.425
Hatton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|15
|77-68-69-67
|+1
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|71-71-73-72
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|72-64-72-64
|-16
|145
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|74-67-69-72
|+2
|33
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-62-71-69
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|71-73-68-71
|-1
|49
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|72-67-69-68
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|70-72-68-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|64-67-72-69
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-62-72-67
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|70-65-67-66
|-12
|55
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|72-74-73-69
|E
|180
All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of the PGA Championship.
