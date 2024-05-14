Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: PGA Championship

Hatton has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Over his last five appearances, Hatton has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Tyrrell Hatton has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Hatton is averaging 1.228 Strokes Gained: Putting.