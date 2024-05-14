PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee betting profile: PGA Championship

    In his last competition at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Min Woo Lee carded a 24th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 PGA Championship trying to improve on that finish.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the PGA Championship, Lee has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 2-over.
    • In 2023, Lee finished 18th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Lee's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20231873-67-71-71+2
    5/19/2022MC73-72+5

    Lee's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Lee has an average finish of 36th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Min Woo Lee has averaged 313.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lee has an average of -1.992 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of -1.003 in his past five tournaments.
    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.664 this season, which ranks 10th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.3 yards) ranks eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 136th on TOUR with a mark of -0.253.
    • On the greens, Lee's -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 142nd this season, while he averages 29.37 putts per round (153rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance8311.3313.0
    Greens in Regulation %11664.81%64.81%
    Putts Per Round15329.3729.5
    Par Breakers8825.74%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance16217.96%17.59%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 88.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • With 430 points, Lee currently ranks 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.500.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee produced his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.730.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.341). That ranked 37th in the field.
    • Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.6642.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.253-1.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110-0.039-0.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.323-1.992
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.050-1.003

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship1873-67-71-71+2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-71-70-73+1--
    June 15-18U.S. Open569-65-74-67-5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship966-65-65-67-17--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3568-69-69-70-4--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-68-72-75+2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-73-67-65-6--
    January 18-21The American Express2165-66-70-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4372-68-72-73-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7171-69-71-73E3
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches267-70-66-67-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-73-76-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-73-70-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2274-74-75-69+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-68-66-69-1533

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

