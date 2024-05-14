Min Woo Lee betting profile: PGA Championship

In his last five events, Lee has an average finish of 36th.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Min Woo Lee has averaged 313.0 yards in his past five starts.

Lee has an average of -1.992 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.