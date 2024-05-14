Min Woo Lee betting profile: PGA Championship
In his last competition at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Min Woo Lee carded a 24th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 PGA Championship trying to improve on that finish.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last two appearances at the PGA Championship, Lee has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 2-over.
- In 2023, Lee finished 18th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Lee's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|18
|73-67-71-71
|+2
|5/19/2022
|MC
|73-72
|+5
Lee's recent performances
- In his last five events, Lee has an average finish of 36th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Min Woo Lee has averaged 313.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Lee has an average of -1.992 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of -1.003 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.664 this season, which ranks 10th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.3 yards) ranks eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 136th on TOUR with a mark of -0.253.
- On the greens, Lee's -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 142nd this season, while he averages 29.37 putts per round (153rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|311.3
|313.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|64.81%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.37
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|88
|25.74%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|162
|17.96%
|17.59%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 88.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- With 430 points, Lee currently ranks 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.500.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee produced his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.730.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.341). That ranked 37th in the field.
- Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.664
|2.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.253
|-1.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|-0.039
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.323
|-1.992
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.050
|-1.003
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|73-67-71-71
|+2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-71-70-73
|+1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|69-65-74-67
|-5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-65-65-67
|-17
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-73-67-65
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|65-66-70-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|71-69-71-73
|E
|3
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-73-76-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|74-74-75-69
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-68-66-69
|-15
|33
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the PGA Championship.
