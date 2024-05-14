Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: PGA Championship

This season Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.563 mark ranked eighth in the field.

Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.503. He finished seventh in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood posted his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 3.500. In that tournament, he finished 13th.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.379, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.