Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
When he hits the links May 16-19, Tommy Fleetwood will try to improve upon his last performance in the PGA Championship. In 2023, he shot 2-over and placed 18th at Oak Hill Country Club.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship, Fleetwood has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 1-over.
- In 2023, Fleetwood finished 18th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Fleetwood's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|18
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|5/19/2022
|5
|71-70-69-67
|-3
|5/20/2021
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|8/6/2020
|29
|70-64-70-73
|-3
|5/16/2019
|48
|67-71-72-78
|+8
|8/9/2018
|35
|69-70-69-68
|-4
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Fleetwood has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Fleetwood is averaging 0.161 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood is averaging 3.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.125 this season, which ranks 76th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.3 yards) ranks 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood owns a -0.541 mark (168th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 95th this season, and his 28.27 putts-per-round average ranks 30th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|296.3
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|64.31%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|30
|28.27
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|178
|20.88%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.46%
|11.11%
Fleetwood's best finishes
- Fleetwood has played nine tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
- Fleetwood, who has 774 points, currently ranks 37th in the FedExCup standings.
Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.563 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.503. He finished seventh in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood posted his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 3.500. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.379, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
- Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.125
|1.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.541
|-0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.450
|2.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.022
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.056
|3.403
Fleetwood's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|51
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-70-64-67
|-32
|300
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|73-69-70-63
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-66-63-72
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|66-66-66-68
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|70-67-69-71
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-70-65-66
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|70-70-69-70
|-13
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|69-72-68
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-72-69-71
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-69-72-68
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|72-71-72-69
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-72-69-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-70-71-70
|-2
|135
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.