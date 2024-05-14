PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: PGA Championship

    When he hits the links May 16-19, Tommy Fleetwood will try to improve upon his last performance in the PGA Championship. In 2023, he shot 2-over and placed 18th at Oak Hill Country Club.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship, Fleetwood has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 1-over.
    • In 2023, Fleetwood finished 18th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Fleetwood's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20231872-71-68-71+2
    5/19/2022571-70-69-67-3
    5/20/2021MC76-75+7
    8/6/20202970-64-70-73-3
    5/16/20194867-71-72-78+8
    8/9/20183569-70-69-68-4

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Fleetwood has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fleetwood is averaging 0.161 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood is averaging 3.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.125 this season, which ranks 76th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.3 yards) ranks 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood owns a -0.541 mark (168th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 95th this season, and his 28.27 putts-per-round average ranks 30th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance110296.3298.3
    Greens in Regulation %12564.31%62.50%
    Putts Per Round3028.2727.9
    Par Breakers17820.88%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance1712.46%11.11%

    Fleetwood's best finishes

    • Fleetwood has played nine tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
    • Fleetwood, who has 774 points, currently ranks 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.563 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.503. He finished seventh in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood posted his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 3.500. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.379, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
    • Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1251.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.541-0.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.4502.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.0220.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.0563.403

    Fleetwood's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship1872-71-68-71+251
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open270-70-64-67-32300
    June 15-18U.S. Open573-69-70-63-5110
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open670-66-63-72-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship1066-71-71-72-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship366-66-66-68-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship2570-67-69-71-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-70-65-66-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4770-70-69-70-1314
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3169-72-68-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-68-71-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3570-72-69-71-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-69-72-68-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament372-71-72-69-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-72-69-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-70-71-70-2135

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
