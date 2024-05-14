Harris English betting profile: PGA Championship

English has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

English has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.

Harris English has averaged 302.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

English has an average of 1.464 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.