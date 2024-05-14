PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Harris English betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English betting profile: PGA Championship

    Harris English enters play May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 34th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for English at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the PGA Championship, English has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 42nd.
    • In 2023, English missed the cut (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    English's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC74-75+9
    5/20/20216475-74-75-72+8
    8/6/20201969-71-69-66-5

    English's recent performances

    • English has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • English has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
    • Harris English has averaged 302.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • English has an average of 1.464 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, English has an average of 1.129 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on English .

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.189 this season, which ranks 67th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.1 yards) ranks 84th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 134th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.226, while he ranks 69th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
    • On the greens, English has delivered a 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR, while he ranks 69th with a putts-per-round average of 28.62. He has broken par 22.35% of the time (160th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance84299.1302.8
    Greens in Regulation %6966.67%59.88%
    Putts Per Round6928.6227.9
    Par Breakers16022.35%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance7714.44%16.67%

    English's best finishes

    • While English has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 91.7%.
    • As of now, English has accumulated 814 points, which ranks him 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    English's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, English put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 15th in the field at 3.106.
    • English posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 29th in the field at 2.738. In that event, he finished 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.551 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • English posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1890.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.226-1.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.1990.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4911.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6531.129

    English's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1265-66-70-76-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5271-73-76-74+68
    June 15-18U.S. Open867-66-71-72-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6069-66-70-70-55
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3373-65-70-66-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-71-70-67-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1068-67-72-66-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-71-63-67-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry1471-66-64-69-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-70-64-1370
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-69-75-66-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2272-74-75-71+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-71-66-70-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-73-72-71+326

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.