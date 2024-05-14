Harris English betting profile: PGA Championship
Harris English enters play May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 34th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship his last time in competition.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Over his last three trips to the PGA Championship, English has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 42nd.
- In 2023, English missed the cut (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
English's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|5/20/2021
|64
|75-74-75-72
|+8
|8/6/2020
|19
|69-71-69-66
|-5
English's recent performances
- English has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- English has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
- Harris English has averaged 302.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- English has an average of 1.464 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, English has an average of 1.129 in his past five tournaments.
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.189 this season, which ranks 67th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.1 yards) ranks 84th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 134th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.226, while he ranks 69th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
- On the greens, English has delivered a 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR, while he ranks 69th with a putts-per-round average of 28.62. He has broken par 22.35% of the time (160th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|299.1
|302.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|66.67%
|59.88%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.62
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|160
|22.35%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|14.44%
|16.67%
English's best finishes
- While English has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 91.7%.
- As of now, English has accumulated 814 points, which ranks him 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
English's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, English put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 15th in the field at 3.106.
- English posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 29th in the field at 2.738. In that event, he finished 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.551 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- English posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.189
|0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.226
|-1.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.199
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.491
|1.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.653
|1.129
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|65-66-70-76
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|71-73-76-74
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|67-66-71-72
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|73-65-70-66
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-71-70-67
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-67-72-66
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|26
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the PGA Championship.
