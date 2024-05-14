Tom Hoge betting profile: PGA Championship

This season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 2.479 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.

Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.109 (he finished 12th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge posted his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking sixth in the field at 3.315. In that tournament, he finished 18th.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.257, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.