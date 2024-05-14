PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the Wells Fargo Championship, Tom Hoge finished the weekend at 4-over, good for a 38th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 seeking a higher finish.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the PGA Championship, Hoge has an average score of 5-over, with an average finish of 47th.
    • Hoge finished 58th (with a score of 10-over) in his most recent go-round at the PGA Championship (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Hoge's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20235874-70-72-74+10
    5/19/2022966-74-70-69-1
    5/20/20216474-75-74-73+8
    8/6/20205872-68-72-70+2

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hoge has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Tom Hoge has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has an average of 1.882 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of 2.188 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoge .

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.111, which ranks 115th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.8 yards) ranks 135th, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge ranks second on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.948. Additionally, he ranks 28th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.71%.
    • On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR, while he ranks 55th with a putts-per-round average of 28.49. He has broken par 29.02% of the time (19th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance135292.8298.1
    Greens in Regulation %2868.71%63.89%
    Putts Per Round5528.4927.6
    Par Breakers1929.02%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance2312.70%13.06%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • Hoge has played 15 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Currently, Hoge sits 25th in the FedExCup standings with 928 points.

    Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 2.479 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.109 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge posted his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking sixth in the field at 3.315. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.257, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.111-1.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.9482.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.304-0.840
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2591.882
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.7922.188

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship5874-70-72-74+106
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5266-74-69-74+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6574-69-77-85+175
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6068-67-68-72-55
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC79-67+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1969-66-66-73-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-68-67-1239
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-69-73-67-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2171-69-70-65-5172
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-73-72-73+421

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

