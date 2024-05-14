Tom Hoge betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Wells Fargo Championship, Tom Hoge finished the weekend at 4-over, good for a 38th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 seeking a higher finish.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Over his last four trips to the PGA Championship, Hoge has an average score of 5-over, with an average finish of 47th.
- Hoge finished 58th (with a score of 10-over) in his most recent go-round at the PGA Championship (in 2023).
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Hoge's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|58
|74-70-72-74
|+10
|5/19/2022
|9
|66-74-70-69
|-1
|5/20/2021
|64
|74-75-74-73
|+8
|8/6/2020
|58
|72-68-72-70
|+2
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hoge has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
- Tom Hoge has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has an average of 1.882 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of 2.188 in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.111, which ranks 115th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.8 yards) ranks 135th, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge ranks second on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.948. Additionally, he ranks 28th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.71%.
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR, while he ranks 55th with a putts-per-round average of 28.49. He has broken par 29.02% of the time (19th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|292.8
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|68.71%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.49
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|19
|29.02%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.70%
|13.06%
Hoge's best finishes
- Hoge has played 15 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Currently, Hoge sits 25th in the FedExCup standings with 928 points.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 2.479 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.109 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge posted his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking sixth in the field at 3.315. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.257, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.111
|-1.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.948
|2.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.304
|-0.840
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.259
|1.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.792
|2.188
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|74-70-72-74
|+10
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|66-74-69-74
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|65
|74-69-77-85
|+17
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|68-67-68-72
|-5
|5
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|79-67
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|69-66-66-73
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|39
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|172
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.