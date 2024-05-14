Tiger Woods betting profile: PGA Championship
Tiger Woods hits the links May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 60th-place finish in the Masters Tournament, which was his last competition.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last four appearances at the PGA Championship, Woods has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In Woods' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Woods' recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/19/2022
|W/D
|74-69-79
|+12
|8/6/2020
|37
|68-72-72-67
|-1
|5/16/2019
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|8/9/2018
|2
|70-66-66-64
|-14
Woods' recent performances
- Woods has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Woods has finished in the top 20 once over his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-over in his last five appearances.
- Tiger Woods has averaged 298.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Woods is averaging -0.530 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Woods is averaging -0.588 Strokes Gained: Total.
Woods' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.2
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.26%
|38.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.83
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|35.19%
|19.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|34.26%
|22.59%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Woods' best finishes
- Woods played three tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those three tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season Woods' best performance came at the Hero World Challenge. He shot even-par and finished 18th in that event.
- With 11 points last season, Woods finished 233rd in the FedExCup standings.
Woods' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.862
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.588
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Woods' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|18
|75-70-71-72
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|60
|73-72-82-77
|+16
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Woods as of the start of the PGA Championship.
