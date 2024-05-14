Thriston Lawrence betting profile: PGA Championship

In his last five tournaments, Lawrence has an average finish of 55th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Lawrence has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Thriston Lawrence has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.

Lawrence has an average of -0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.