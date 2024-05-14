Thriston Lawrence betting profile: PGA Championship
Thriston Lawrence hits the links in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 coming off a 36th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic in his most recent tournament.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Lawrence has played the PGA Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 62nd, posting a score of 11-over.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Lawrence's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|62
|75-69-73-74
|+11
Lawrence's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lawrence has an average finish of 55th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Lawrence has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Thriston Lawrence has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Lawrence has an average of -0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lawrence is averaging 0.828 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.2
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.21%
|63.10%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.94
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|11.81%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.10%
|14.29%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lawrence's best finishes
- Lawrence took part in six tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 33.3%.
- Last season Lawrence's best performance came when he shot 8-under and finished 36th at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.828
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lawrence's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|62
|75-69-73-74
|+11
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|74
|71-70-75-79
|+11
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-67-70-69
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the PGA Championship.
