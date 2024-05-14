Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: PGA Championship
Thorbjørn Olesen hits the links May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club after a 16th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was his most recent tournament.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Olesen's average finish has been 55th, and his average score 5-over, over his last four appearances at the PGA Championship.
- In 2023, Olesen failed to make the cut (with a score of 11-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Olesen's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|5/16/2019
|64
|73-70-71-77
|+11
|8/9/2018
|56
|70-68-73-68
|-1
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Olesen has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Olesen is averaging 1.247 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Olesen has an average of 1.590 in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.340 (156th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.0 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Olesen has a 0.136 mark (71st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Olesen's 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 84th on TOUR this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 109th. He has broken par 23.15% of the time (147th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|112
|296.0
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|62.50%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|28.92
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|147
|23.15%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|156
|17.36%
|17.36%
Olesen's best finishes
- Olesen has taken part in nine tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
- With 98 points, Olesen currently ranks 153rd in the FedExCup standings.
Olesen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.237. He missed the cut in that event.
- Olesen put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 19th in the field at 3.725. In that event, he finished 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Olesen delivered his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking third in the field at 5.508. In that event, he finished 14th.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Olesen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.706, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- Olesen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.340
|-0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.136
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.265
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.078
|1.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.139
|1.590
Olesen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|66-70-71-71
|-6
|10
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|58
|71-79-77-75
|+14
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|71-69-71-61
|-12
|29
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the PGA Championship.
