May 14, 2024

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Thorbjørn Olesen hits the links May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club after a 16th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Olesen's average finish has been 55th, and his average score 5-over, over his last four appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • In 2023, Olesen failed to make the cut (with a score of 11-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Olesen's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC74-77+11
    5/16/20196473-70-71-77+11
    8/9/20185670-68-73-68-1

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Olesen has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Olesen is averaging 1.247 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Olesen has an average of 1.590 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Olesen

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.340 (156th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.0 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Olesen has a 0.136 mark (71st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Olesen's 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 84th on TOUR this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 109th. He has broken par 23.15% of the time (147th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance112296.0296.5
    Greens in Regulation %15662.50%61.11%
    Putts Per Round10928.9228.8
    Par Breakers14723.15%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance15617.36%17.36%

    Olesen's best finishes

    • Olesen has taken part in nine tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
    • With 98 points, Olesen currently ranks 153rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Olesen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.237. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Olesen put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 19th in the field at 3.725. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Olesen delivered his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking third in the field at 5.508. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Olesen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.706, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • Olesen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.340-0.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1360.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2650.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0781.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1391.590

    Olesen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-77+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2567-68-68-72-5--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4666-70-71-71-610
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-75+9--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-69-71-71-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5871-79-77-75+149
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1671-69-71-61-1229

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

