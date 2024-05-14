Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.237. He missed the cut in that event.

Olesen put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 19th in the field at 3.725. In that event, he finished 14th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Olesen delivered his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking third in the field at 5.508. In that event, he finished 14th.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Olesen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.706, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.