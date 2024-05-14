Thomas Detry betting profile: PGA Championship

Detry has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Detry has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Detry has an average of 3.568 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.