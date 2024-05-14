PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 28: Thomas Detry of Belgium putts on the fourth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 28, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 28: Thomas Detry of Belgium putts on the fourth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 28, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Thomas Detry looks for a better result in the 2024 PGA Championship after he placed 40th shooting 6-over in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Detry at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the PGA Championship, Detry has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 6-over.
    • Detry finished 40th (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent go-round at the PGA Championship (in 2023).
    • When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
    • In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Detry's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20234074-71-73-68+6
    5/20/2021MC76-75+7

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Detry has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry has an average of 3.568 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 3.306 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.220, which ranks 64th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.4 yards) ranks 60th, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 128th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry owns a -0.256 average that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Detry has registered a 0.549 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR, while he ranks 43rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.39. He has broken par 32.32% of the time (second on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance60301.4302.0
    Greens in Regulation %6966.67%62.96%
    Putts Per Round4328.3927.6
    Par Breakers232.32%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance11715.66%11.73%

    Detry's best finishes

    • Detry has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • Detry, who has 697 points, currently ranks 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Detry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.809. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
    • Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.117 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.702 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.285 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.2201.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.256-0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.396-1.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5493.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.1163.306

    Detry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship4074-71-73-68+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-68-71-70-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4873-72-77-71+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4264-72-68-73-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1374-69-67-71-363
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2166-71-64-70-943
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-64-75-69E19
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5174-72-70-69+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3871-68-66-68-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2870-66-65-67-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-66-72-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2066-68-73-74-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am463-70-69-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-68-71-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78-69+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-80+11--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6271-72-74-70-18
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-71-69-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open270-64-67-68-11167
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-68-67-73-850
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

