Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Hughes produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.306.

Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 3.136 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.478.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (9.615, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished third.