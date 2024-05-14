Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: PGA Championship
Mackenzie Hughes enters play May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a sixth-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship his last time in competition.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Hughes' average finish has been 58th, and his average score 2-over, over his last five appearances at the PGA Championship.
- Hughes last played at the PGA Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 8-over.
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Hughes' recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|5/19/2022
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|5/20/2021
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|8/6/2020
|58
|73-68-69-72
|+2
Hughes' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Hughes has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Hughes has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 302.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 5.381 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hughes has an average of 5.672 in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.082 ranks 109th on TOUR this season, and his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 142nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes owns a -0.286 average that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a putts-per-round average of 27.73, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|109
|296.4
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|62.22%
|60.83%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|27.73
|26.8
|Par Breakers
|170
|21.73%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|11.85%
|10.28%
Hughes' best finishes
- Although Hughes has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 11 times (91.7%).
- With 724 points, Hughes currently sits 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hughes produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.306.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 3.136 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.478.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (9.615, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished third.
- Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.082
|-0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.286
|-0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.451
|1.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.491
|5.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.573
|5.672
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|67-73-75-71
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.