PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: PGA Championship

    Mackenzie Hughes enters play May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a sixth-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Hughes' average finish has been 58th, and his average score 2-over, over his last five appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • Hughes last played at the PGA Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 8-over.
    • With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Hughes' recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC74-74+8
    5/19/2022MC77-72+9
    5/20/2021MC75-75+6
    8/6/20205873-68-69-72+2

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Hughes has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Hughes has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 302.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 5.381 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hughes has an average of 5.672 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hughes .

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.082 ranks 109th on TOUR this season, and his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 142nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes owns a -0.286 average that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a putts-per-round average of 27.73, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance109296.4302.7
    Greens in Regulation %16462.22%60.83%
    Putts Per Round727.7326.8
    Par Breakers17021.73%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance911.85%10.28%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • Although Hughes has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 11 times (91.7%).
    • With 724 points, Hughes currently sits 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hughes produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.306.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 3.136 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.478.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (9.615, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished third.
    • Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.082-0.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.286-0.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green90.4511.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4915.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5735.672

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC69-77+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4967-73-75-71+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipW/D76+6--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open3069-68-69-68-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5867-68-75-69-121
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5272-67-74-70-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4870-72-70-72+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship771-65-63-68-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic268-66-60-63-25--
    January 4-7The Sentry2568-70-70-64-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.