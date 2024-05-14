PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course May 16-19, Alex Smalley will look to build upon his last performance in the PGA Championship. In 2023, he shot 3-over and placed 23rd at Oak Hill Country Club.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Smalley has played the PGA Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and finishing 23rd.
    • With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Smalley's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20232373-72-70-68+3

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Smalley has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -15 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -0.844 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smalley has an average of 1.323 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Smalley .

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.229, which ranks 60th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 54th, and his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley has a 0.061 average that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley has registered a -0.731 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 182nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 178th with a putts-per-round average of 29.76, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 25.59% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance54302.5305.4
    Greens in Regulation %4068.01%72.22%
    Putts Per Round17829.7629.7
    Par Breakers9225.59%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance11715.66%11.11%

    Smalley's best finishes

    • Smalley has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Smalley has 178 points, placing him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 3.928 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.133.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.760), which ranked 35th in the field.
    • Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.2291.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0610.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.275-0.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting182-0.731-0.844
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.7161.323

    Smalley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship2373-72-70-68+342
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4070-71-68-72+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-73+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2573-70-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship970-62-64-67-1773
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4772-66-69-71-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-70-62-67-19245
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6570-74-70-69+316
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-69-67-70-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6173-64-67-75-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-69-69-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-67-65-68-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express2166-69-66-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship668-67-68-69-1655
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1365-69-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-65-68-72-1125

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

