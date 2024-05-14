Alex Smalley betting profile: PGA Championship

Smalley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Smalley has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -15 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -0.844 Strokes Gained: Putting.