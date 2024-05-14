Alex Smalley betting profile: PGA Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
When he takes the course May 16-19, Alex Smalley will look to build upon his last performance in the PGA Championship. In 2023, he shot 3-over and placed 23rd at Oak Hill Country Club.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Smalley has played the PGA Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and finishing 23rd.
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Smalley's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|23
|73-72-70-68
|+3
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Smalley has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -15 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -0.844 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smalley has an average of 1.323 in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.229, which ranks 60th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 54th, and his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley has a 0.061 average that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley has registered a -0.731 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 182nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 178th with a putts-per-round average of 29.76, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 25.59% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|302.5
|305.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|40
|68.01%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|178
|29.76
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|92
|25.59%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|15.66%
|11.11%
Smalley's best finishes
- Smalley has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Smalley has 178 points, placing him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 3.928 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.133.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.760), which ranked 35th in the field.
- Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.229
|1.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.061
|0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.275
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|182
|-0.731
|-0.844
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.716
|1.323
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|73-72-70-68
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|70-71-68-72
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|73-70-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-62-64-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|72-66-69-71
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-70-62-67
|-19
|245
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|70-74-70-69
|+3
|16
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
|25
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the PGA Championship.
