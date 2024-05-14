PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: PGA Championship

    Taylor Pendrith placed 29th in the PGA Championship in 2023, shooting a 5-over on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at Valhalla Golf Club .

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Pendrith finished 29th (with a score of 5-over) in his only appearance at the PGA Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Pendrith's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20232970-69-74-72+5

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has claimed victory once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor Pendrith has averaged 314.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 2.687 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 4.616 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.017 this season, which ranks 91st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.1 yards) ranks ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith has a -0.177 average that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith's 0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks sixth this season, while he averages 28.29 putts per round (31st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance9311.1314.4
    Greens in Regulation %8866.01%67.59%
    Putts Per Round3128.2928.1
    Par Breakers4227.78%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance4913.73%12.04%

    Pendrith's best finishes

    • Pendrith has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut seven times (53.8%).
    • Currently, Pendrith has 889 points, ranking him 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.035 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.753 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith posted his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.150.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Pendrith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.068, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0171.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.177-0.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green460.2050.712
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6442.687
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6894.616

    Pendrith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-69-74-72+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6077-69-76-76+106
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6569-72-70-77E4
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-64-67-73-1755
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship669-66-68-66-1960
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open369-65-65-67-18--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1572-66-67-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship865-68-66-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1069-67-66-65-1370
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-66-69-71-973
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1167-69-65-73-1435
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson164-67-63-67-23500
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1071-67-71-72-3165

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

