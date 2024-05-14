Taylor Pendrith betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.035 (he finished first in that tournament).

Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.753 mark ranked 21st in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith posted his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.150.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Pendrith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.068, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.