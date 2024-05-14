Taylor Pendrith betting profile: PGA Championship
Taylor Pendrith placed 29th in the PGA Championship in 2023, shooting a 5-over on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at Valhalla Golf Club .
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Pendrith finished 29th (with a score of 5-over) in his only appearance at the PGA Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Pendrith's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|29
|70-69-74-72
|+5
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has claimed victory once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
- Taylor Pendrith has averaged 314.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 2.687 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 4.616 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.017 this season, which ranks 91st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.1 yards) ranks ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith has a -0.177 average that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith's 0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks sixth this season, while he averages 28.29 putts per round (31st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|311.1
|314.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|66.01%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.29
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|42
|27.78%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|13.73%
|12.04%
Pendrith's best finishes
- Pendrith has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut seven times (53.8%).
- Currently, Pendrith has 889 points, ranking him 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.035 (he finished first in that tournament).
- Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.753 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith posted his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.150.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Pendrith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.068, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.017
|1.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.177
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|46
|0.205
|0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.644
|2.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.689
|4.616
Pendrith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-69-74-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|60
|77-69-76-76
|+10
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-72-70-77
|E
|4
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-64-67-73
|-17
|55
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-19
|60
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|69-65-65-67
|-18
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|65-68-66-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|69-67-66-65
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-66-69-71
|-9
|73
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|35
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|64-67-63-67
|-23
|500
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|165
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.