Taylor Moore betting profile: PGA Championship

This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he put up a 3.812 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 58th in that event.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280 (he finished 31st in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore put up his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking second in the field at 4.808. In that event, he finished second.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.760, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.