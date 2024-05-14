Taylor Moore betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Taylor Moore shot 15-over and took 72nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Moore has played the PGA Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 72nd, posting a score of 15-over.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Moore's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|72
|74-69-78-74
|+15
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five appearances.
- Taylor Moore has averaged 309.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging -0.065 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging 2.732 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.180 this season (68th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.2 yards) ranks 56th, while his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranks 84th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 94th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.010. Additionally, he ranks 64th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.14%.
- On the greens, Moore has registered a -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR, while he ranks 105th with a putts-per-round average of 28.89. He has broken par 22.58% of the time (157th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|302.2
|309.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|64
|67.14%
|60.83%
|Putts Per Round
|105
|28.89
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|157
|22.58%
|19.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.71%
|14.44%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 12 times (92.3%).
- As of now, Moore has accumulated 540 points, which ranks him 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he put up a 3.812 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280 (he finished 31st in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore put up his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking second in the field at 4.808. In that event, he finished second.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.760, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.180
|1.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.010
|-0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.238
|2.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.103
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.326
|2.732
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|74-69-78-74
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|64-67-69-67
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|37
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|66-66-65-71
|-12
|440
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|49
|72-74-80-72
|+18
|36
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-75-72-69
|+7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.