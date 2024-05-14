PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Taylor Moore betting profile: PGA Championship

    Taylor Moore shot 15-over and took 72nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Moore has played the PGA Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 72nd, posting a score of 15-over.
    • When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
    • In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Moore's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20237274-69-78-74+15

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five appearances.
    • Taylor Moore has averaged 309.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging -0.065 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging 2.732 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.180 this season (68th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.2 yards) ranks 56th, while his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranks 84th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 94th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.010. Additionally, he ranks 64th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.14%.
    • On the greens, Moore has registered a -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR, while he ranks 105th with a putts-per-round average of 28.89. He has broken par 22.58% of the time (157th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance56302.2309.4
    Greens in Regulation %6467.14%60.83%
    Putts Per Round10528.8928.0
    Par Breakers15722.58%19.72%
    Bogey Avoidance4813.71%14.44%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 12 times (92.3%).
    • As of now, Moore has accumulated 540 points, which ranks him 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he put up a 3.812 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280 (he finished 31st in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore put up his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking second in the field at 4.808. In that event, he finished second.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.760, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1801.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.010-0.651
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green410.2382.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.103-0.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3262.732

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship7274-69-78-74+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic464-67-69-67-21115
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2269-67-73-63-837
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship566-66-65-71-12440
    August 17-20BMW Championship4972-74-80-72+1836
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2971-75-72-69+7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

