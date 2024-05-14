Talor Gooch betting profile: PGA Championship
Talor Gooch didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the PGA Championship in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Valhalla Golf Club.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last four appearances at the PGA Championship, Gooch has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 3-over.
- Gooch missed the cut (with a score of 10-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Gooch's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|5/19/2022
|20
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|5/20/2021
|44
|71-78-70-73
|+4
|8/6/2020
|MC
|71-71
|+2
Gooch's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Gooch has an average finish of 34th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Gooch has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-under.
- Off the tee, Talor Gooch has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Gooch is averaging -3.128 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gooch has an average of -1.869 in his past five tournaments.
Gooch's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.5
|309.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|54.17%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.63
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.92%
|19.84%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gooch's best finishes
- Gooch participated in three tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those three tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
Gooch's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.861
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.869
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gooch's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gooch as of the start of the PGA Championship.
