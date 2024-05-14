Talor Gooch betting profile: PGA Championship

In his last five tournaments, Gooch has an average finish of 34th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Gooch has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-under.

Off the tee, Talor Gooch has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Gooch is averaging -3.128 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.