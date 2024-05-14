Takumi Kanaya betting profile: PGA Championship
Takumi Kanaya seeks a better result in the 2024 PGA Championship having failed to make the cut at Southern Hills CC in 2022.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Kanaya has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the PGA Championship.
- Kanaya last participated in the PGA Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 13-over.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Kanaya's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/19/2022
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|5/20/2021
|MC
|75-86
|+17
Kanaya's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kanaya has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Kanaya has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Takumi Kanaya has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kanaya is averaging -0.905 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kanaya is averaging -1.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|279.9
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.22%
|71.03%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.50
|31.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.11%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.56%
|15.08%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kanaya's best finishes
- Kanaya took part in three tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those three events, he made the cut two times (66.7%).
- Last season Kanaya's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot 1-over and finished 31st in that event.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.956
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.905
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.674
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kanaya's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|69-74-68-70
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the PGA Championship.
