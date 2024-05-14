Takumi Kanaya betting profile: PGA Championship

In his last five events, Kanaya has an average finish of 42nd.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Kanaya has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Takumi Kanaya has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Kanaya is averaging -0.905 Strokes Gained: Putting.