Sungjae Im betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Sungjae Im hits the links May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a fourth-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Im's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 2-under, over his last five appearances at the PGA Championship.
- In Im's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Im's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|80-73
|+13
|5/20/2021
|17
|70-72-73-73
|E
|8/6/2020
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|5/16/2019
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|8/9/2018
|42
|71-67-71-68
|-3
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Im has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Im has an average of -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im is averaging 2.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.345 (38th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.9 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 131st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.198. Additionally, he ranks 163rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.25%.
- On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a putts-per-round average of 28.23, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 25.50% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|292.9
|296.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|62.25%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|27
|28.23
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|97
|25.50%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|13.82%
|12.85%
Im's best finishes
- Im has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Im sits 27th in the FedExCup standings with 896 points.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.367 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
- Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.013 (he finished fifth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im put up his best effort this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.314.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.058). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.345
|2.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.198
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.119
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|0.014
|-0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.280
|2.099
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-76-67-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|34
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|49
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.