Sungjae Im betting profile: PGA Championship

This season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.367 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.

Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.013 (he finished fifth in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im put up his best effort this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.314.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.058). That ranked fourth in the field.