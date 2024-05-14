PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im betting profile: PGA Championship

    Sungjae Im hits the links May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a fourth-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Im at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Im's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 2-under, over his last five appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • In Im's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Im's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC80-73+13
    5/20/20211770-72-73-73E
    8/6/2020MC73-71+4
    5/16/2019MC71-74+5
    8/9/20184271-67-71-68-3

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Im has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has an average of -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im is averaging 2.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Im .

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.345 (38th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.9 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 131st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.198. Additionally, he ranks 163rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.25%.
    • On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a putts-per-round average of 28.23, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 25.50% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance134292.9296.2
    Greens in Regulation %16362.25%61.11%
    Putts Per Round2728.2328.4
    Par Breakers9725.50%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance5313.82%12.85%

    Im's best finishes

    • Im has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Im sits 27th in the FedExCup standings with 896 points.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.367 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.013 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im put up his best effort this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.314.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.058). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.3452.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.198-0.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.1190.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting980.014-0.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.2802.099

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC80-73+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-76-67-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2965-67-67-69-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2468-70-66-70-1434
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2070-74-67-72-149
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-66-67-68-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-65-69-68-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

