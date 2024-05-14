3H AGO
Stephan Jaeger betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Stephan Jaeger looks for better results in the 2024 PGA Championship after he finished 50th shooting 7-over in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Jaeger at the PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Jaeger has played the PGA Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 50th, posting a score of 7-over.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Jaeger's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|50
|72-70-69-76
|+7
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 1.736 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 5.703 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Jaeger .
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.486, which ranks 17th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.2 yards) ranks 10th, and his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger ranks 102nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.030.
- On the greens, Jaeger's 0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 70th on TOUR this season, and his 28.37 putts-per-round average ranks 40th. He has broken par 27.37% of the time (51st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|310.2
|312.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|92
|65.85%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|40
|28.37
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|51
|27.37%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|14.09%
|12.96%
Jaeger's best finishes
- Jaeger has played 13 tournaments this season, securing one win along with three top-five finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- As of now, Jaeger has accumulated 1082 points, which ranks him 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.521.
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493. He finished third in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278 (he finished 18th in that event).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.486
|2.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.030
|-0.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.392
|2.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.128
|1.736
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|0.976
|5.703
Jaeger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|72-70-69-76
|+7
|9
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-70-71-76
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|64
|66-68-69-74
|-3
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-68-70-63
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|71-66-71-66
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|67-66-64-73
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|73-65-71-75
|E
|90
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.