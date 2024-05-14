Stephan Jaeger betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.521.

Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493. He finished third in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278 (he finished 18th in that event).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that tournament).