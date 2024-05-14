PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Stephan Jaeger betting profile: PGA Championship

    Stephan Jaeger looks for better results in the 2024 PGA Championship after he finished 50th shooting 7-over in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Jaeger has played the PGA Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 50th, posting a score of 7-over.
    • When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Jaeger's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20235072-70-69-76+7

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 1.736 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 5.703 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.486, which ranks 17th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.2 yards) ranks 10th, and his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger ranks 102nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.030.
    • On the greens, Jaeger's 0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 70th on TOUR this season, and his 28.37 putts-per-round average ranks 40th. He has broken par 27.37% of the time (51st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance10310.2312.2
    Greens in Regulation %9265.85%64.20%
    Putts Per Round4028.3728.6
    Par Breakers5127.37%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance6614.09%12.96%

    Jaeger's best finishes

    • Jaeger has played 13 tournaments this season, securing one win along with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • As of now, Jaeger has accumulated 1082 points, which ranks him 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.521.
    • Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493. He finished third in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278 (he finished 18th in that event).
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4862.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.030-0.900
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.3922.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1281.736
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110.9765.703

    Jaeger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship5072-70-69-76+79
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6872-69-70-76+73
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-70-71-76+138
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6466-68-69-74-34
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-68-70-63-1870
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1368-69-66-66-1556
    July 27-303M Open3071-66-71-66-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1467-66-64-73-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2069-65-69-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-70-71-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2571-68-72-66-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open368-64-73-72-11145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7173-74-69E5
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4472-67-76-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-68-67-73-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-68-66-68-1642
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2173-65-71-75E90

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

