Si Woo Kim betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.964 (he finished 42nd in that event).

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.598 (he finished 13th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim produced his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking third in the field at 4.464. In that event, he finished 17th.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.772), which ranked ninth in the field.