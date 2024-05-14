Si Woo Kim betting profile: PGA Championship
Si Woo Kim will appear May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship. In his last tournament he finished 16th in the Wells Fargo Championship, shooting 1-under at Quail Hollow Club.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship, Kim has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 1-over.
- Kim last participated in the PGA Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 6-over.
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Kim's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|5/19/2022
|60
|71-72-76-70
|+9
|5/20/2021
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|8/6/2020
|13
|69-68-68-68
|-7
|5/16/2019
|MC
|69-77
|+6
|8/9/2018
|MC
|72-77
|+9
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Si Woo Kim has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging -2.267 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 4.953 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.528, which ranks 14th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.9 yards) ranks 140th, and his 76.9% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.646 mark (ninth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.64, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 26.48% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|291.9
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|68.32%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.64
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|66
|26.48%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|11.82%
|12.78%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Currently, Kim ranks 23rd in the FedExCup standings with 941 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.964 (he finished 42nd in that event).
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.598 (he finished 13th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim produced his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking third in the field at 4.464. In that event, he finished 17th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.772), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.528
|1.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.646
|3.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.323
|1.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.420
|-2.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.078
|4.953
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|67-70-70-73
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|71-68-71-73
|-5
|140
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|67-72-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-72-68-66
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-73-70-70
|-1
|110
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the PGA Championship.
