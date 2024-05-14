PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Si Woo Kim will appear May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship. In his last tournament he finished 16th in the Wells Fargo Championship, shooting 1-under at Quail Hollow Club.

    Latest odds for Kim at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship, Kim has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 1-over.
    • Kim last participated in the PGA Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 6-over.
    • With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Kim's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC73-73+6
    5/19/20226071-72-76-70+9
    5/20/2021MC75-76+7
    8/6/20201369-68-68-68-7
    5/16/2019MC69-77+6
    8/9/2018MC72-77+9

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Si Woo Kim has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging -2.267 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 4.953 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.528, which ranks 14th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.9 yards) ranks 140th, and his 76.9% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.646 mark (ninth on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.64, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 26.48% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140291.9297.6
    Greens in Regulation %3668.32%63.89%
    Putts Per Round7228.6428.5
    Par Breakers6626.48%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance711.82%12.78%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Currently, Kim ranks 23rd in the FedExCup standings with 941 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.964 (he finished 42nd in that event).
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.598 (he finished 13th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim produced his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking third in the field at 4.464. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.772), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5281.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6463.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.3231.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.420-2.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.0784.953

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2967-70-70-73E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday471-68-71-73-5140
    June 15-18U.S. Open3967-72-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC69-80+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3370-67-69-68-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1668-67-68-68-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship3171-69-69-71E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-72-68-66-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-66-70-66-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-67-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1368-65-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-73-70-70-1110

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

