Shane Lowry betting profile: PGA Championship
Shane Lowry will appear in the 2024 PGA Championship from May 16-19 after a 47th-place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship, Lowry has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of even-par.
- Lowry last participated in the PGA Championship in 2023, finishing 12th with a score of even-par.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Lowry's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|12
|73-67-71-69
|E
|5/19/2022
|23
|70-72-71-69
|+2
|5/20/2021
|4
|73-71-73-69
|-2
|8/6/2020
|66
|68-72-69-74
|+3
|5/16/2019
|8
|75-69-68-69
|+1
|8/9/2018
|12
|69-64-69-70
|-8
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Lowry has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Shane Lowry has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging -3.479 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 1.238 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.270 (52nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.8 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lowry ranks fifth on TOUR with a mark of 0.757.
- On the greens, Lowry has registered a -0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 168th on TOUR, while he ranks 174th with a putts-per-round average of 29.66. He has broken par 27.26% of the time (53rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|296.8
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|67.88%
|66.39%
|Putts Per Round
|174
|29.66
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|53
|27.26%
|20.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|170
|18.40%
|17.50%
Lowry's best finishes
- Lowry has played 10 tournaments this season, securing one win along with three top-five finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 90% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- As of now, Lowry has collected 1017 points, which ranks him 16th in the FedExCup standings.
Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.037 (he finished third in that tournament).
- Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 6.315 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry put up his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking seventh in the field at 2.657. In that tournament, he finished third.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.253, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 19th in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
- Lowry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.270
|2.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.757
|3.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|-0.022
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.506
|-3.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.499
|1.238
Lowry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|73-67-71-69
|E
|68
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|69-76-70-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-69-70-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|64-69-69-64
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|71-64-65-73
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-69-70-70
|-3
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|66-73-73-70
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|67-70-68-76
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|66-71-70-72
|-9
|350
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-72-66
|-9
|90
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|43
|73-74-75-74
|+8
|18
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-72-68-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-71-73-72
|+7
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.