Shane Lowry betting profile: PGA Championship

    Shane Lowry will appear in the 2024 PGA Championship from May 16-19 after a 47th-place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship, Lowry has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of even-par.
    • Lowry last participated in the PGA Championship in 2023, finishing 12th with a score of even-par.
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Lowry's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20231273-67-71-69E
    5/19/20222370-72-71-69+2
    5/20/2021473-71-73-69-2
    8/6/20206668-72-69-74+3
    5/16/2019875-69-68-69+1
    8/9/20181269-64-69-70-8

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lowry has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Shane Lowry has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging -3.479 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 1.238 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.270 (52nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.8 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lowry ranks fifth on TOUR with a mark of 0.757.
    • On the greens, Lowry has registered a -0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 168th on TOUR, while he ranks 174th with a putts-per-round average of 29.66. He has broken par 27.26% of the time (53rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105296.8298.9
    Greens in Regulation %4667.88%66.39%
    Putts Per Round17429.6630.0
    Par Breakers5327.26%20.28%
    Bogey Avoidance17018.40%17.50%

    Lowry's best finishes

    • Lowry has played 10 tournaments this season, securing one win along with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 90% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • As of now, Lowry has collected 1017 points, which ranks him 16th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.037 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 6.315 mark ranked second in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry put up his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking seventh in the field at 2.657. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.253, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 19th in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
    • Lowry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2702.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7573.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green103-0.022-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.506-3.479
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.4991.238

    Lowry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship1273-67-71-69E68
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1669-76-70-73E51
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4372-69-70-73-411
    June 15-18U.S. Open2072-70-68-71+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1964-69-69-64-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1271-64-65-73-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-69-70-70-37
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2566-73-73-70-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6067-70-68-76-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches467-67-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard366-71-70-72-9350
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-72-66-990
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4373-74-75-74+818
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-72-68-75+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4775-71-73-72+714

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

