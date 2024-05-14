Shane Lowry betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.037 (he finished third in that tournament).

Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 6.315 mark ranked second in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry put up his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking seventh in the field at 2.657. In that tournament, he finished third.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.253, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 19th in the field (he finished fourth in that event).