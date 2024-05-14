PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sepp Straka betting profile: PGA Championship

    Sepp Straka seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 PGA Championship. He finished seventh at the par-70 Valhalla Golf Club in 2023.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the PGA Championship, Straka has an average score of 6-over, with an average finish of 50th.
    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Straka's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023769-71-73-65-2
    5/19/20227871-72-79-76+18
    8/6/20206670-71-71-71+3

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Straka has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Sepp Straka has averaged 292.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has an average of 1.953 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka is averaging 5.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.359, which ranks 31st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.0 yards) ranks 149th, and his 78% driving accuracy average ranks third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 78th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.088. Additionally, he ranks 47th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.78%.
    • On the greens, Straka has delivered a 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.03, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance149291.0292.5
    Greens in Regulation %4767.78%66.67%
    Putts Per Round12329.0328.1
    Par Breakers13423.81%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance7314.29%12.04%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Straka has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • Currently, Straka sits 22nd in the FedExCup standings with 952 points.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 2.198.
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.704 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.458 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.849, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.406) in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3591.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.0882.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.271-0.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0491.953
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2255.099

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship769-71-73-65-297
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-71-70-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-69-73-75E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-68-66-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6468-66-76-71-74
    July 6-9John Deere Classic173-63-65-62-21500
    July 20-22The Open Championship271-67-70-69-7203
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6372-73-71-65+118
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-74-71-66+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1466-71-65-69-9--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge272-67-68-64-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

