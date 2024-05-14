3H AGO
Sepp Straka betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Sepp Straka seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 PGA Championship. He finished seventh at the par-70 Valhalla Golf Club in 2023.
Latest odds for Straka at the PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Over his last three trips to the PGA Championship, Straka has an average score of 6-over, with an average finish of 50th.
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of 2-under.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Straka's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|7
|69-71-73-65
|-2
|5/19/2022
|78
|71-72-79-76
|+18
|8/6/2020
|66
|70-71-71-71
|+3
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Straka has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Sepp Straka has averaged 292.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has an average of 1.953 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka is averaging 5.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Straka .
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.359, which ranks 31st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.0 yards) ranks 149th, and his 78% driving accuracy average ranks third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 78th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.088. Additionally, he ranks 47th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.78%.
- On the greens, Straka has delivered a 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.03, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|291.0
|292.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|67.78%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|123
|29.03
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|134
|23.81%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|14.29%
|12.04%
Straka's best finishes
- Straka has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Currently, Straka sits 22nd in the FedExCup standings with 952 points.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 2.198.
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.704 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.458 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.849, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.406) in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.359
|1.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.088
|2.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.271
|-0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.049
|1.953
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.225
|5.099
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|7
|69-71-73-65
|-2
|97
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-71-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-69-73-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-68-66
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|68-66-76-71
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|1
|73-63-65-62
|-21
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|203
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|18
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.