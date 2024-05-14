Sepp Straka betting profile: PGA Championship

Straka has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Straka has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

Sepp Straka has averaged 292.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Straka has an average of 1.953 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.