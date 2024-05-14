3H AGO
Scottie Scheffler betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler competes in the 2024 PGA Championship after shooting 19-under to win the RBC Heritage in his last tournament.
Latest odds for Scheffler at the PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last four appearances at the PGA Championship, Scheffler has an average finish of fifth, and an average score of 6-under.
- In 2023, Scheffler finished second (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Scheffler's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|2
|67-68-73-65
|-7
|5/19/2022
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|5/20/2021
|8
|72-74-71-70
|-1
|8/6/2020
|4
|66-71-65-68
|-10
Scheffler's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has four wins and five top-five finishes.
- Scheffler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five appearances, including five finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 15-under.
- Scottie Scheffler has averaged 304.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has an average of 1.544 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 14.268 Strokes Gained: Total.
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.957 ranks first on TOUR this season, and his 74.4% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler ranks first on TOUR with a mark of 1.398.
- On the greens, Scheffler has registered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR, while he ranks 19th with a putts-per-round average of 28.14. He has broken par 34.44% of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|80
|299.3
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|74.76%
|70.56%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.14
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|34.44%
|30.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|8.41%
|7.78%
Scheffler's best finishes
- Scheffler has played 10 tournaments this season, coming away with four wins along with seven top-five finishes and nine top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut 10 times (100%).
- Scheffler, who has 3915 points, currently ranks first in the FedExCup standings.
Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 6.477 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.247.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010 (he finished 10th in that event).
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.348 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
- Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.957
|4.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.398
|5.905
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.480
|2.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.016
|1.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.851
|14.268
Scheffler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|2
|67-68-73-65
|-7
|270
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|67-67-72-67
|-7
|163
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-68-67
|-6
|200
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|3
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|210
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|63-70-63-65
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|68-65-67-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|70-75-72-67
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-66-71-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-69-64-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-65-73-70
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|69-66-65-68
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|66-64-71-66
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|67-66-69-65
|-21
|48
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-64-70
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-70-70-68
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|70-67-70-66
|-15
|700
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|67-69-68-64
|-20
|750
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|65-70-66-68
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|1
|66-72-71-68
|-11
|750
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|1
|69-65-63-68
|-19
|700
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.