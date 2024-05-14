PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: PGA Championship

    Scottie Scheffler competes in the 2024 PGA Championship after shooting 19-under to win the RBC Heritage in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the PGA Championship, Scheffler has an average finish of fifth, and an average score of 6-under.
    • In 2023, Scheffler finished second (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Scheffler's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023267-68-73-65-7
    5/19/2022MC71-75+6
    5/20/2021872-74-71-70-1
    8/6/2020466-71-65-68-10

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has four wins and five top-five finishes.
    • Scheffler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five appearances, including five finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 15-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler has averaged 304.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has an average of 1.544 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 14.268 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.957 ranks first on TOUR this season, and his 74.4% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler ranks first on TOUR with a mark of 1.398.
    • On the greens, Scheffler has registered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR, while he ranks 19th with a putts-per-round average of 28.14. He has broken par 34.44% of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance80299.3304.1
    Greens in Regulation %174.76%70.56%
    Putts Per Round1928.1427.6
    Par Breakers134.44%30.00%
    Bogey Avoidance18.41%7.78%

    Scheffler's best finishes

    • Scheffler has played 10 tournaments this season, coming away with four wins along with seven top-five finishes and nine top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut 10 times (100%).
    • Scheffler, who has 3915 points, currently ranks first in the FedExCup standings.

    Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 6.477 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.247.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010 (he finished 10th in that event).
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.348 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
    • Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.9574.760
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.3985.905
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.4802.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting970.0161.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.85114.268

    Scheffler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship267-68-73-65-7270
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge367-67-72-67-7163
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday374-73-68-67-6200
    June 15-18U.S. Open367-68-68-70-7210
    June 22-25Travelers Championship463-70-63-65-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open368-65-67-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2370-75-72-67E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-66-71-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-69-64-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-65-73-70-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge169-66-65-68-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry566-64-71-66-25250
    January 18-21The American Express1767-66-69-65-2148
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-64-70-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-66-66-66-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-70-70-68-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard170-67-70-66-15700
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship167-69-68-64-20750
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open265-70-66-68-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament166-72-71-68-11750
    April 18-21RBC Heritage169-65-63-68-19700

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the PGA Championship.

