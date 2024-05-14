Scottie Scheffler betting profile: PGA Championship

This season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 6.477 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.247.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010 (he finished 10th in that event).

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.348 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.