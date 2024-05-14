PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament, Sami Valimaki missed the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll be after a better result May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Valimaki missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2021.
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Valimaki's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/20/2021MC78-76+10

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Valimaki has an average finish of 50th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Valimaki has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Sami Valimaki has averaged 293.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Valimaki is averaging -1.404 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.274 (51st) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.8 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki ranks 100th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.014, while he ranks 104th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.37%.
    • On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a putts-per-round average of 28.93, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 23.89% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance76299.8293.4
    Greens in Regulation %10465.37%59.92%
    Putts Per Round11228.9328.5
    Par Breakers13223.89%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance10115.19%15.87%

    Valimaki's best finishes

    • Valimaki has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 45.5%.
    • Valimaki, who has 342 points, currently ranks 80th in the FedExCup standings.

    Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916 (he finished second in that event).
    • Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.456 (he finished 41st in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.361, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished second.
    • Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2740.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.014-1.701
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.1780.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.024-0.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.058-1.404

    Valimaki's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7667-70-76-73+6--
    July 20-22The Open Championship6876-68-70-79+9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-71+5--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-69-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4370-67-73-75-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-70-75-64-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta264-67-67-69-17300
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-67E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-73+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5471-72-69-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-70-72-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

