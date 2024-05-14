Sami Valimaki betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916 (he finished second in that event).

Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.456 (he finished 41st in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.361, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished second.