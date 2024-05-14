Sami Valimaki betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
In his last tournament, Sami Valimaki missed the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll be after a better result May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Valimaki missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2021.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Valimaki's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/20/2021
|MC
|78-76
|+10
Valimaki's recent performances
- In his last five events, Valimaki has an average finish of 50th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Valimaki has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
- Sami Valimaki has averaged 293.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Valimaki is averaging -1.404 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.274 (51st) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.8 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki ranks 100th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.014, while he ranks 104th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.37%.
- On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a putts-per-round average of 28.93, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 23.89% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|299.8
|293.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|65.37%
|59.92%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|28.93
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|132
|23.89%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|15.19%
|15.87%
Valimaki's best finishes
- Valimaki has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 45.5%.
- Valimaki, who has 342 points, currently ranks 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916 (he finished second in that event).
- Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.456 (he finished 41st in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.361, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.274
|0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.014
|-1.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.178
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.024
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.058
|-1.404
Valimaki's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|76
|67-70-76-73
|+6
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|68
|76-68-70-79
|+9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-70-75-64
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
|300
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-72-69-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.