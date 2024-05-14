Sam Burns betting profile: PGA Championship

Over his last five events, Burns has finished in the top 20 once.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Burns has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Sam Burns has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.

Burns is averaging 0.038 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.