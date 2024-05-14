PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns betting profile: PGA Championship

    Sam Burns enters the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 after a 13th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Burns at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the PGA Championship, Burns has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 3-over.
    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 14-over.
    • With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Burns' recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC74-80+14
    5/19/20222071-67-71-72+1
    5/16/20192970-72-69-74+5

    Burns' recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Burns has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Burns has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Burns has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Burns is averaging 0.038 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 0.849 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Burns .

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.372 (28th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.9 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns sports a 0.182 average that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 66.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns' 0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 31st this season, while he averages 28.17 putts per round (20th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43303.9300.7
    Greens in Regulation %7766.35%61.46%
    Putts Per Round2028.1728.0
    Par Breakers1229.68%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance1912.54%15.97%

    Burns' best finishes

    • Burns has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times (81.8%).
    • Currently, Burns sits 34th in the FedExCup standings with 809 points.

    Burns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 6.454 mark ranked best in the field.
    • Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.120 (he finished third in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.950.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.223). That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3720.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.1820.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green145-0.224-0.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3980.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7290.849

    Burns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-80+14--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge667-70-70-68-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-71-73-73E51
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3269-70-71-73+324
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-65-71-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-69-65-67-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5273-70-67-68-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1571-70-62-71-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship966-66-71-67-10--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1671-76-68-69-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-68-68-69-1827
    January 18-21The American Express666-61-65-71-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1068-69-67-12175
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-67-67-64-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-71-68-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3068-72-71-78+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4573-70-65-76-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC80-73+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-69-72-69-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-68-70-73-2135

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.