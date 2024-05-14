3H AGO
Sam Burns betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Sam Burns enters the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 after a 13th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Burns at the PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last three appearances at the PGA Championship, Burns has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 3-over.
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 14-over.
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Burns' recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|5/19/2022
|20
|71-67-71-72
|+1
|5/16/2019
|29
|70-72-69-74
|+5
Burns' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Burns has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Burns has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Burns has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Burns is averaging 0.038 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 0.849 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Burns .
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.372 (28th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.9 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns sports a 0.182 average that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 66.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns' 0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 31st this season, while he averages 28.17 putts per round (20th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|303.9
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|66.35%
|61.46%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.17
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|12
|29.68%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.54%
|15.97%
Burns' best finishes
- Burns has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times (81.8%).
- Currently, Burns sits 34th in the FedExCup standings with 809 points.
Burns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 6.454 mark ranked best in the field.
- Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.120 (he finished third in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.950.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.223). That ranked 12th in the field.
- Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.372
|0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.182
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.224
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.398
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.729
|0.849
Burns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-71-73-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|69-70-71-73
|+3
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-65-71-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-69-65-67
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|73-70-67-68
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|71-70-62-71
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|71-76-68-69
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-68-68-69
|-18
|27
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|175
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|135
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.