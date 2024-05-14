3H AGO
Sahith Theegala betting profile: PGA Championship
Sahith Theegala seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 PGA Championship. He placed 40th at the par-70 Valhalla Golf Club in 2023.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Theegala has entered the PGA Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 40th, posting a score of 6-over.
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Theegala's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|40
|71-71-71-73
|+6
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those five times he's made the cut.
- Sahith Theegala has averaged 309.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has an average of 2.410 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging 4.877 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.451 this season (22nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.4 yards) ranks 49th, while his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala sports a 0.376 mark (39th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Theegala's 0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him ninth on TOUR this season, and his 28.76 putts-per-round average ranks 87th. He has broken par 25.43% of the time (100th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|303.4
|309.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|68.52%
|66.94%
|Putts Per Round
|87
|28.76
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|100
|25.43%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|12.59%
|12.78%
Theegala's best finishes
- Theegala has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- As of now, Theegala has collected 1529 points, which ranks him fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250. He finished 28th in that event.
- Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.562. In that event, he finished fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he posted a 2.713 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.397, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.451
|1.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.376
|3.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.186
|-2.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.600
|2.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.241
|4.877
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-71-71-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|76-70-75-76
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|73-70-71-69
|-5
|16
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|74-66-73-69
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-7
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|200
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.