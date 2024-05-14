Sahith Theegala betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250. He finished 28th in that event.

Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.562. In that event, he finished fifth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he posted a 2.713 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.397, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.