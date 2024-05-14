PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sahith Theegala betting profile: PGA Championship

    Sahith Theegala seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 PGA Championship. He placed 40th at the par-70 Valhalla Golf Club in 2023.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Theegala has entered the PGA Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 40th, posting a score of 6-over.
    • With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Theegala's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20234071-71-71-73+6

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Sahith Theegala has averaged 309.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has an average of 2.410 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala is averaging 4.877 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.451 this season (22nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.4 yards) ranks 49th, while his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala sports a 0.376 mark (39th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Theegala's 0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him ninth on TOUR this season, and his 28.76 putts-per-round average ranks 87th. He has broken par 25.43% of the time (100th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance49303.4309.8
    Greens in Regulation %3268.52%66.94%
    Putts Per Round8728.7629.2
    Par Breakers10025.43%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance2212.59%12.78%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Theegala has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • As of now, Theegala has collected 1529 points, which ranks him fifth in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.562. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he posted a 2.713 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.397, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4511.803
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3763.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green138-0.186-2.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.6002.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.2414.877

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship4071-71-71-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5876-70-75-76+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3873-70-71-69-516
    June 15-18U.S. Open2774-66-73-69+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5266-70-66-71-77
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1367-68-69-66-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-72-69-67-6200
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship168-64-67-68-21--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-73-69-70-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

