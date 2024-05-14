PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

S.H. Kim betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: S.H. Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    In his most recent tournament at the Myrtle Beach Classic, S.H. Kim finished the weekend at 5-under, good for a 50th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Kim at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Kim's first time playing at the PGA Championship.
    • When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished in the top five once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, S.H. Kim has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 3.936 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 4.411 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.237 (145th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.7 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a -0.292 mark (143rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 25th on TOUR this season, and his 27.65 putts-per-round average ranks sixth. He has broken par 27.32% of the time (52nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance66300.7307.7
    Greens in Regulation %17661.00%61.94%
    Putts Per Round627.6527.2
    Par Breakers5227.32%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance9414.97%11.11%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has played 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • With 272 points, Kim currently ranks 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 23rd in the field at 2.044. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim produced his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.854. In that event, he finished 67th.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.2370.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.292-0.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.4580.671
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.4583.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3874.411

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-72+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4175-71-70-76+414
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2568-70-72-71-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7473-67-69-74-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 27-303M Open2771-64-70-68-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-71-73-66-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3668-72-70-69-912
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-64-68-64-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5068-68-73-70-55

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

