S.H. Kim betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 23rd in the field at 2.044. In that event, he finished fourth.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim produced his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.854. In that event, he finished 67th.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.