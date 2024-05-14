S.H. Kim betting profile: PGA Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: S.H. Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
In his most recent tournament at the Myrtle Beach Classic, S.H. Kim finished the weekend at 5-under, good for a 50th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 aiming for better results.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In the past five years, this is Kim's first time playing at the PGA Championship.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, S.H. Kim has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 3.936 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 4.411 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.237 (145th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.7 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a -0.292 mark (143rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim's 0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 25th on TOUR this season, and his 27.65 putts-per-round average ranks sixth. He has broken par 27.32% of the time (52nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|300.7
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|176
|61.00%
|61.94%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|27.65
|27.2
|Par Breakers
|52
|27.32%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|14.97%
|11.11%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has played 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- With 272 points, Kim currently ranks 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 23rd in the field at 2.044. In that event, he finished fourth.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim produced his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.854. In that event, he finished 67th.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.237
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.292
|-0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.458
|0.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.458
|3.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.387
|4.411
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|75-71-70-76
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|68-70-72-71
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|73-67-69-74
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-64-70-68
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-70-75-69
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-72-68-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-71-73-66
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-64-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|68-68-73-70
|-5
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the PGA Championship.
