3H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

    Ryo Hisatsune looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club when he tees off in Louisville, KY, for the 2024 PGA Championship .

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Hisatsune's first time playing at the PGA Championship.
    • With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hisatsune has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hisatsune has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hisatsune has an average of 1.068 in his past five tournaments.
    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.134, which ranks 120th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 131st, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 58th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune sports a 0.075 mark (81st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hisatsune's -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 112th this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 109th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance131293.3294.1
    Greens in Regulation %4167.98%64.58%
    Putts Per Round10928.9229.5
    Par Breakers8026.17%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance6814.18%15.28%

    Hisatsune's best finishes

    • Hisatsune, who has played 13 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times (61.5%).
    • With 217 points, Hisatsune currently ranks 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.480 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.460 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.972). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.1340.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.075-0.672
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green200.3391.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.053-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.2281.068

    Hisatsune's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5870-69-71-71-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-71-68-66-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express1165-67-68-65-2365
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3365-75-73-70-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-71-72-67-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-74-69-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-71-72-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-78+12--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1370-65-68-64-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-67-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

