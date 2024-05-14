Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: PGA Championship

This season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.480 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.460 (he missed the cut in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314. He finished 33rd in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.972). That ranked fifth in the field.