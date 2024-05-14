3H AGO
Ryan Fox betting profile: PGA Championship
Ryan Fox looks for a higher finish in the 2024 PGA Championship after he placed 23rd shooting 3-over in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Fox at the PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last five appearances at the PGA Championship, Fox has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 3-over.
- Fox finished 23rd (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Fox's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|23
|68-73-71-71
|+3
|5/19/2022
|54
|70-70-70-77
|+7
|5/16/2019
|MC
|78-70
|+8
|8/9/2018
|27
|68-70-68-68
|-6
Fox's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Fox has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Fox has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Fox has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Fox is averaging 1.085 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Fox is averaging -0.122 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.169, which ranks 132nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranks 25th, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox ranks 87th on TOUR with a mark of 0.043.
- On the greens, Fox has delivered a 0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR, while he ranks 123rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.03. He has broken par 24.65% of the time (117th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|307.6
|311.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|64.24%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|123
|29.03
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|117
|24.65%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|15.45%
|15.63%
Fox's best finishes
- Fox hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Fox has 185 points, ranking him 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.278. He finished fourth in that event.
- Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.812 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.959, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked fourth in the field.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.169
|0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.043
|-0.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.246
|-0.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.266
|1.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.105
|-0.122
Fox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|68-73-71-71
|+3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|77-70-73-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-74-69-74
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|69-67-67-70
|-7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|78-67-69-74
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-68-74-65
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|69-74-77-75
|+7
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|59
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.