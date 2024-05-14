Ryan Fox betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.278. He finished fourth in that event.

Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.812 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.959, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.