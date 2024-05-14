PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryan Fox looks for a higher finish in the 2024 PGA Championship after he placed 23rd shooting 3-over in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Fox at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the PGA Championship, Fox has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 3-over.
    • Fox finished 23rd (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Fox's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20232368-73-71-71+3
    5/19/20225470-70-70-77+7
    5/16/2019MC78-70+8
    8/9/20182768-70-68-68-6

    Fox's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Fox has finished in the top five once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Fox has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Fox has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Fox is averaging 1.085 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Fox is averaging -0.122 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Fox .

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.169, which ranks 132nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranks 25th, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox ranks 87th on TOUR with a mark of 0.043.
    • On the greens, Fox has delivered a 0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR, while he ranks 123rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.03. He has broken par 24.65% of the time (117th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance25307.6311.3
    Greens in Regulation %12764.24%59.72%
    Putts Per Round12329.0328.5
    Par Breakers11724.65%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance11015.45%15.63%

    Fox's best finishes

    • Fox hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Fox has 185 points, ranking him 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fox's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.278. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.812 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.959, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.1690.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.043-0.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.246-0.783
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.2661.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.105-0.122

    Fox's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship2368-73-71-71+3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-71-69-72-1--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3077-70-73-70+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4368-74-69-74+5--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1269-67-67-70-7--
    July 20-22The Open Championship5278-67-69-74+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-74+5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4166-68-75-69-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3569-68-74-65-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-70-73-71+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-79+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3869-74-77-75+720
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic470-66-66-67-1559

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

