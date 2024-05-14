PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rory McIlroy betting profile: PGA Championship

    Rory McIlroy heads into the 2024 PGA Championship after shooting 17-under to win the Wells Fargo Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship, McIlroy has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of even-par.
    • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    McIlroy's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023771-69-69-69-2
    5/19/2022865-71-74-68-2
    5/20/20214975-72-74-72+5
    8/6/20203370-69-71-68-2
    5/16/2019872-71-69-69+1
    8/9/20185070-67-71-70-2

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • McIlroy has claimed victory once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five appearances.
    • McIlroy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rory McIlroy has averaged 317.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • McIlroy is averaging 2.220 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 9.653 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McIlroy .

    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.886 this season, which ranks fourth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (316.8 yards) ranks second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy has a 0.313 mark (53rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, McIlroy's 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 61st this season, while he averages 28.37 putts per round (40th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance2316.8317.3
    Greens in Regulation %10065.56%64.17%
    Putts Per Round4028.3727.8
    Par Breakers1729.21%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance1111.90%9.72%

    McIlroy's best finishes

    • McIlroy has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and he has earned two wins along with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut 10 times (100%).
    • McIlroy, who has 1675 points, currently sits fourth in the FedExCup standings.

    McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.117 (he finished first in that event).
    • McIlroy produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 7.404.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy produced his best performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 3.279. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.282). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.8862.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.3134.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.0690.992
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1812.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.4499.653

    McIlroy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship771-69-69-69-297
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday772-68-70-75-392
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-67-66-72-1275
    June 15-18U.S. Open265-67-69-70-9330
    June 22-25Travelers Championship768-64-66-64-1888
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open164-66-67-68-15500
    July 20-22The Open Championship671-70-69-68-6105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship367-66-68-65-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship465-70-67-66-12540
    August 24-27TOUR Championship470-67-71-65-7--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6671-74-69-26
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2474-66-69-70-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-67-72-68-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2173-70-68-76-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1965-73-69-72-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open369-70-72-66-11190
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-77-71-73+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3367-68-68-74-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship167-68-67-65-17700

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.