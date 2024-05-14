3H AGO
Rory McIlroy betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Rory McIlroy heads into the 2024 PGA Championship after shooting 17-under to win the Wells Fargo Championship in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for McIlroy at the PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship, McIlroy has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of even-par.
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of 2-under.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
McIlroy's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|7
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|5/19/2022
|8
|65-71-74-68
|-2
|5/20/2021
|49
|75-72-74-72
|+5
|8/6/2020
|33
|70-69-71-68
|-2
|5/16/2019
|8
|72-71-69-69
|+1
|8/9/2018
|50
|70-67-71-70
|-2
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has claimed victory once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five appearances.
- McIlroy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Rory McIlroy has averaged 317.3 yards in his past five starts.
- McIlroy is averaging 2.220 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 9.653 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on McIlroy .
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.886 this season, which ranks fourth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (316.8 yards) ranks second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy has a 0.313 mark (53rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, McIlroy's 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 61st this season, while he averages 28.37 putts per round (40th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|316.8
|317.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|65.56%
|64.17%
|Putts Per Round
|40
|28.37
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|17
|29.21%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|11.90%
|9.72%
McIlroy's best finishes
- McIlroy has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and he has earned two wins along with three top-five finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut 10 times (100%).
- McIlroy, who has 1675 points, currently sits fourth in the FedExCup standings.
McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.117 (he finished first in that event).
- McIlroy produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 7.404.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy produced his best performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 3.279. In that tournament, he finished first.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.282). That ranked eighth in the field.
- McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.886
|2.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.313
|4.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.069
|0.992
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.181
|2.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.449
|9.653
McIlroy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|7
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|97
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|72-68-70-75
|-3
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-67-66-72
|-12
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-67-69-70
|-9
|330
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|68-64-66-64
|-18
|88
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|64-66-67-68
|-15
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|71-70-69-68
|-6
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|67-66-68-65
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|4
|65-70-67-66
|-12
|540
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-67-71-65
|-7
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|71-74-69
|-2
|6
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-66-69-70
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|73-70-68-76
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|65-73-69-72
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|69-70-72-66
|-11
|190
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-77-71-73
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|67-68-68-74
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-68-67-65
|-17
|700
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.