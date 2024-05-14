Rory McIlroy betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.117 (he finished first in that event).

McIlroy produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 7.404.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy produced his best performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 3.279. In that tournament, he finished first.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.282). That ranked eighth in the field.