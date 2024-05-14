3H AGO
Robert MacIntyre betting profile: PGA Championship
Robert MacIntyre will compete in the 2024 PGA Championship from May 16-19 after a 13th-place finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last four appearances at the PGA Championship, MacIntyre has an average finish of 64th, and an average score of 8-over.
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
MacIntyre's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|5/19/2022
|77
|70-71-80-76
|+17
|5/20/2021
|49
|75-73-72-73
|+5
|8/6/2020
|66
|73-67-74-69
|+3
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, MacIntyre has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 1.184 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- MacIntyre is averaging -0.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.235 (59th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.9 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre ranks 104th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.042. Additionally, he ranks 61st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.16%.
- On the greens, MacIntyre's -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 130th this season, while he averages 29.29 putts per round (146th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|297.9
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|67.16%
|61.51%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.29
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|99
|25.49%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|132
|16.18%
|14.68%
MacIntyre's best finishes
- MacIntyre has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Currently, MacIntyre ranks 106th in the FedExCup standings with 220 points.
MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.142 (he finished sixth in that event).
- MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 3.481 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.895. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.423, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that event, he finished 52nd.
- MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.235
|0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.042
|-1.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.038
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.210
|1.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.021
|-0.101
MacIntyre's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-69-66-64
|-14
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|71
|74-71-73-76
|+10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-70-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|64-67-68-72
|-13
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the PGA Championship.
