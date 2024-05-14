Robert MacIntyre betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.142 (he finished sixth in that event).

MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 3.481 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.895. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.423, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that event, he finished 52nd.