Rickie Fowler betting profile: PGA Championship
In his most recent competition at the Wells Fargo Championship, Rickie Fowler concluded the weekend at 6-over, good for a 43rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 trying for better results.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Fowler's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 1-under, over his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship.
- Fowler missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2023.
- Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Fowler's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|5/19/2022
|23
|71-70-71-70
|+2
|5/20/2021
|8
|71-76-69-71
|-1
|8/6/2020
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|5/16/2019
|36
|69-69-71-77
|+6
|8/9/2018
|12
|65-67-69-71
|-8
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Fowler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.
- Rickie Fowler has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Fowler is averaging -1.872 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.557 ranks 175th on TOUR this season, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler has a -0.171 average that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 63.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 131st on TOUR, while he ranks 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.64. He has broken par 22.65% of the time (154th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|296.8
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|63.25%
|60.19%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.64
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|154
|22.65%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|16.24%
|16.98%
Fowler's best finishes
- Fowler is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 12 tournaments).
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- With 231 points, Fowler currently sits 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 0.827. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 2.165 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.473.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.621 (his best mark this season), which ranked 23rd in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 41st in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.557
|-2.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.171
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.120
|1.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.217
|-0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.823
|-1.872
Fowler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|68-71-69-67
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|72-68-74-72
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|62-68-70-75
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|70-65-60-69
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|67-65-64-68
|-38
|500
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-67-69-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-73-67-72
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|21
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|66-69-73-69
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|68-73-68-66
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|71-73-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-70-73-69
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|56
|70-67-75-70
|-10
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-71-72
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|74-69-76-71
|+2
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|76-74-71-72
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-75-73-71
|+6
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the PGA Championship.
