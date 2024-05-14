Rickie Fowler betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 0.827. He finished 41st in that tournament.

Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 2.165 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.473.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.621 (his best mark this season), which ranked 23rd in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.