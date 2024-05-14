PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent competition at the Wells Fargo Championship, Rickie Fowler concluded the weekend at 6-over, good for a 43rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Fowler's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 1-under, over his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • Fowler missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2023.
    • Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Fowler's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC73-73+6
    5/19/20222371-70-71-70+2
    5/20/2021871-76-69-71-1
    8/6/2020MC73-69+2
    5/16/20193669-69-71-77+6
    8/9/20181265-67-69-71-8

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Fowler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.
    • Rickie Fowler has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Fowler is averaging -1.872 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.557 ranks 175th on TOUR this season, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler has a -0.171 average that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 63.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 131st on TOUR, while he ranks 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.64. He has broken par 22.65% of the time (154th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105296.8298.1
    Greens in Regulation %14563.25%60.19%
    Putts Per Round7228.6428.4
    Par Breakers15422.65%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance13616.24%16.98%

    Fowler's best finishes

    • Fowler is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 12 tournaments).
    • In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • With 231 points, Fowler currently sits 104th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 0.827. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 2.165 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.473.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.621 (his best mark this season), which ranked 23rd in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 41st in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-0.557-2.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.171-0.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green690.1201.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.217-0.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-0.823-1.872

    Fowler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge668-71-69-67-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday972-68-74-72-278
    June 15-18U.S. Open562-68-70-75-5110
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1370-65-60-69-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic167-65-64-68-38500
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4267-67-69-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship2372-73-67-72E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-74-67-68-121
    August 17-20BMW Championship2566-69-73-69-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1668-73-68-66-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6471-73-67-76+7--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1774-70-73-69-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry5670-67-75-70-1010
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-68-76-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4767-71-73-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3570-69-71-71-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-67-67-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3675-72-71-72+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6874-69-76-71+26
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3076-74-71-72+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-71-67-67-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-75-73-71+617

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

