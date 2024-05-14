Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: PGA Championship

In his last five events, Hojgaard has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.

Hojgaard has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

In his last five events, he finished -9 relative to par in his only made cut.

Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging -0.815 Strokes Gained: Putting.