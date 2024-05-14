Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Rasmus Hojgaard hits the links in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 after a 49th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his most recent competition.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Hojgaard's average finish has been 79th, and his average score 13-over, over his last two appearances at the PGA Championship.
- In 2023, Hojgaard missed the cut (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Hojgaard's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|5/20/2021
|79
|71-76-79-75
|+13
Hojgaard's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hojgaard has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Hojgaard has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, he finished -9 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging -0.815 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hojgaard is averaging -2.909 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.3
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.74%
|67.13%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.50
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|11.11%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.37%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's best finishes
- Hojgaard played three tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those three events, he failed to make the cut in all of them.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.909
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|67-70-72-70
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.