PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: PGA Championship

    Rasmus Hojgaard hits the links in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 after a 49th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Hojgaard at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Hojgaard's average finish has been 79th, and his average score 13-over, over his last two appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • In 2023, Hojgaard missed the cut (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Hojgaard's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC75-74+9
    5/20/20217971-76-79-75+13

    Hojgaard's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hojgaard has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Hojgaard has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, he finished -9 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging -0.815 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hojgaard is averaging -2.909 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hojgaard .

    Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-310.3307.8
    Greens in Regulation %-65.74%67.13%
    Putts Per Round-31.5030.1
    Par Breakers-11.11%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.37%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hojgaard's best finishes

    • Hojgaard played three tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those three events, he failed to make the cut in all of them.

    Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.843
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.815
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.909

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hojgaard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-74+9--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-72+5--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4967-70-72-70-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.