Phil Mickelson betting profile: PGA Championship

Over his last five appearances, Mickelson has finished in the top five once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Mickelson has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has an average score relative to par of 3-over in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Phil Mickelson has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Mickelson is averaging 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting.