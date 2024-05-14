Phil Mickelson betting profile: PGA Championship
Phil Mickelson shot 10-over and placed 58th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Mickelson has played the PGA Championship six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 50th, and an average score of 5-over.
- In Mickelson's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he finished 58th after posting a score of 10-over.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Mickelson's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|58
|73-72-75-70
|+10
|5/20/2021
|1
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|8/6/2020
|71
|72-69-70-73
|+4
|5/16/2019
|71
|69-71-76-76
|+12
|8/9/2018
|MC
|73-71
|+4
Mickelson's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Mickelson has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Mickelson has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-over in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Phil Mickelson has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Mickelson is averaging 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Mickelson is averaging 0.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mickelson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.4
|292.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|62.85%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.37%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|18.75%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mickelson's best finishes
- Mickelson participated in four tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those four events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Mickelson put up his best performance at the Masters Tournament, where he finished 43rd with a score of 8-over (19 shots back of the winner).
Mickelson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.186
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mickelson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|73-72-75-70
|+10
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|43
|73-75-74-74
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mickelson as of the start of the PGA Championship.
