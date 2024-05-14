PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati betting profile: PGA Championship

    Peter Malnati enters play May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 66th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Malnati has entered the PGA Championship once recently, in 2021. He missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Malnati's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/20/2021MC78-72+6

    Malnati's recent performances

    • Malnati has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Malnati has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -1 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati is averaging 3.049 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Malnati has an average of 0.482 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Malnati .

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.480, which ranks 168th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.2 yards) ranks 127th, and his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranks 162nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati owns a -0.090 average that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a putts-per-round average of 28.40, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 25.87% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance127294.2296.3
    Greens in Regulation %16062.38%58.33%
    Putts Per Round4528.4028.4
    Par Breakers8525.87%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance14816.83%16.67%

    Malnati's best finishes

    • Malnati has played 13 tournaments this season, earning one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • With 741 points, Malnati currently ranks 39th in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Malnati produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.577. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking eighth in the field at 4.915. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.834 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.359, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished first.
    • Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.480-0.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.090-1.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.052-0.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.6293.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.0070.482

    Malnati's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-72-72E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-84+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4370-69-73-72-411
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-66-67-68-1870
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5267-72-70-71-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-75+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-68-66-71-12--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5166-71-70-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC82-72+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-67-71-70-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6673-72-80-73+147

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.