Peter Malnati betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Peter Malnati enters play May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 66th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship his last time in competition.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Malnati has entered the PGA Championship once recently, in 2021. He missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Malnati's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/20/2021
|MC
|78-72
|+6
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Malnati has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati is averaging 3.049 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Malnati has an average of 0.482 in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.480, which ranks 168th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.2 yards) ranks 127th, and his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranks 162nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati owns a -0.090 average that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a putts-per-round average of 28.40, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 25.87% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|294.2
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|160
|62.38%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.40
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|85
|25.87%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|16.83%
|16.67%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati has played 13 tournaments this season, earning one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- With 741 points, Malnati currently ranks 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Malnati produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.577. In that tournament, he finished first.
- Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking eighth in the field at 4.915. In that event, he finished ninth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.834 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.359, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.480
|-0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.090
|-1.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.052
|-0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.629
|3.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.007
|0.482
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-72-72
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-84
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|67-72-70-71
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-68-66-71
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.