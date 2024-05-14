Peter Malnati betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Malnati produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.577. In that tournament, he finished first.

Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking eighth in the field at 4.915. In that event, he finished ninth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.834 mark ranked 16th in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.359, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished first.