Patrick Rodgers betting profile: PGA Championship
Patrick Rodgers will appear May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 29th in the Wells Fargo Championship, shooting 2-over at Quail Hollow Club.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Rodgers' average finish has been 29th, and his average score 5-over, over his last two appearances at the PGA Championship.
- In 2023, Rodgers finished 29th (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Rodgers' recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|29
|70-75-72-68
|+5
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Rodgers is averaging -0.371 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of -0.366 in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.306 this season (43rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.0 yards) ranks 32nd, while his 55.7% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers owns a -0.171 mark (123rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Rodgers has registered a -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 119th on TOUR, while he ranks 149th with a putts-per-round average of 29.33. He has broken par 22.09% of the time (164th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|306.0
|307.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|17
|69.44%
|61.85%
|Putts Per Round
|149
|29.33
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|164
|22.09%
|19.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|12.96%
|15.56%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Rodgers has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 69.2%.
- Currently, Rodgers has 693 points, ranking him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he posted a 3.151 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he put up a 4.508 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 29th in that event.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.813), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.306
|0.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.171
|-1.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.133
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.087
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.181
|-0.366
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|72-67-70-76
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-69-71-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.