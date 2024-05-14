PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: PGA Championship

    Patrick Rodgers will appear May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 29th in the Wells Fargo Championship, shooting 2-over at Quail Hollow Club.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Rodgers' average finish has been 29th, and his average score 5-over, over his last two appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • In 2023, Rodgers finished 29th (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Rodgers' recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20232970-75-72-68+5

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Rodgers is averaging -0.371 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of -0.366 in his past five tournaments.
    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.306 this season (43rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.0 yards) ranks 32nd, while his 55.7% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers owns a -0.171 mark (123rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Rodgers has registered a -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 119th on TOUR, while he ranks 149th with a putts-per-round average of 29.33. He has broken par 22.09% of the time (164th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance32306.0307.6
    Greens in Regulation %1769.44%61.85%
    Putts Per Round14929.3329.0
    Par Breakers16422.09%19.26%
    Bogey Avoidance2712.96%15.56%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • Rodgers has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 69.2%.
    • Currently, Rodgers has 693 points, ranking him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he posted a 3.151 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he put up a 4.508 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 29th in that event.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.813), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.3060.987
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.171-1.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green660.1330.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.087-0.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.181-0.366

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-75-72-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5772-67-70-76+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3070-70-72-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open3271-69-71-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 27-303M Open3769-67-69-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-72-66-70-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-73-70-68+272
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D73+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

