Patrick Rodgers betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268 (he finished sixth in that tournament).

Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he posted a 3.151 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he put up a 4.508 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 29th in that event.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.813), which ranked No. 1 in the field.