Patrick Reed betting profile: PGA Championship
Patrick Reed shot 2-over and placed 18th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship, Reed has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 1-under.
- In 2023, Reed finished 18th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Reed's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|18
|72-71-69-70
|+2
|5/19/2022
|34
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|5/20/2021
|17
|74-75-69-70
|E
|8/6/2020
|13
|68-70-69-66
|-7
|5/16/2019
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|8/9/2018
|MC
|72-71
|+3
Reed's recent performances
- Reed has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Reed has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Patrick Reed has averaged 292.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Reed is averaging 4.330 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Reed is averaging 3.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reed's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|293.4
|292.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.38%
|56.94%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.13
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.40%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.01%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Reed's best finishes
- Reed participated in four tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those four events, he made the cut four times.
- Last season Reed's best performance came at the Masters Tournament, where he shot 1-over and finished 12th.
Reed's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|4.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.409
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Reed's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-71-69-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|56
|72-69-78-69
|+8
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|70-74-68-73
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|74-70-73-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reed as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.