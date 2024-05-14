Patrick Cantlay betting profile: PGA Championship
Patrick Cantlay will play May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship. In his last tournament he finished 29th in the Wells Fargo Championship, shooting 2-over at Quail Hollow Club.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Over his last seven trips to the PGA Championship, Cantlay has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
- In 2023, Cantlay finished ninth (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Cantlay's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|9
|74-67-72-66
|-1
|5/19/2022
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|5/20/2021
|23
|73-73-70-73
|+1
|8/6/2020
|43
|73-68-66-73
|E
|5/16/2019
|3
|69-70-68-71
|-2
|8/9/2018
|27
|68-67-70-69
|-6
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
- Patrick Cantlay has averaged 302.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.838 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay is averaging 0.988 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 (75th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.9 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cantlay sports a -0.187 average that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay has registered a 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 56th on TOUR, while he ranks 17th with a putts-per-round average of 28.11. He has broken par 30.00% of the time (10th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|297.9
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|160
|62.38%
|55.28%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.11
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|10
|30.00%
|19.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|16.19%
|18.06%
Cantlay's best finishes
- Cantlay has played 11 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut 11 times (100%).
- Currently, Cantlay has 1107 points, placing him 13th in the FedExCup standings.
Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.932 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.487 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay produced his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.170, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.128
|0.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.187
|-1.967
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.193
|1.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.237
|0.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.372
|0.988
Cantlay's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|74-67-72-66
|-1
|82
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-67-74-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-67-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|65-68-61-67
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|70-75-67-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|68-67-66-64
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|5
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|66-68-68-67
|-23
|150
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|64-66-67-76
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|65-73-74-75
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|64-70-71
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|64-65-70-72
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|74-72-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|6
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-75-70-76
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|338
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|73-72-72-69
|+2
|45
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.