Patrick Cantlay betting profile: PGA Championship

    Patrick Cantlay will play May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship. In his last tournament he finished 29th in the Wells Fargo Championship, shooting 2-over at Quail Hollow Club.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to the PGA Championship, Cantlay has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
    • In 2023, Cantlay finished ninth (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
    • In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Cantlay's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023974-67-72-66-1
    5/19/2022MC76-75+11
    5/20/20212373-73-70-73+1
    8/6/20204373-68-66-73E
    5/16/2019369-70-68-71-2
    8/9/20182768-67-70-69-6

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
    • Patrick Cantlay has averaged 302.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.838 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay is averaging 0.988 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 (75th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.9 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cantlay sports a -0.187 average that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay has registered a 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 56th on TOUR, while he ranks 17th with a putts-per-round average of 28.11. He has broken par 30.00% of the time (10th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance96297.9302.9
    Greens in Regulation %16062.38%55.28%
    Putts Per Round1728.1127.4
    Par Breakers1030.00%19.72%
    Bogey Avoidance13316.19%18.06%

    Cantlay's best finishes

    • Cantlay has played 11 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut 11 times (100%).
    • Currently, Cantlay has 1107 points, placing him 13th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.932 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.487 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay produced his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.170, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.1280.677
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.187-1.967
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green500.1931.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.2370.838
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3720.988

    Cantlay's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship974-67-72-66-182
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-67-74-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-71-67-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers Championship465-68-61-67-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3370-75-67-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship268-67-66-64-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship1568-68-71-67-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship569-68-68-66-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry1266-68-68-67-23150
    January 18-21The American Express5264-66-67-76-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5665-73-74-75-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1164-70-71-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational464-65-70-72-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3674-72-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6872-70-73-75+26
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-75-70-76+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage367-66-68-68-15338
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2973-72-72-69+245

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

