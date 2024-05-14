Patrick Cantlay betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.932 (he finished 12th in that tournament).

Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.487 mark ranked fifth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay produced his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.170, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.