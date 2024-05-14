Padraig Harrington betting profile: PGA Championship
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - MAY 12: Padraig Harrington of Ireland lines up a putt on the 16th green during the final round of the Regions Tradition at Greystone Golf and Country Club on May 12, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Padraig Harrington placed 50th in the PGA Championship in 2023, shooting a 7-over on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at Valhalla Golf Club .
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last six appearances at the PGA Championship, Harrington has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 3-over.
- Harrington last participated in the PGA Championship in 2023, finishing 50th with a score of 7-over.
- Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Harrington's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|50
|72-71-75-69
|+7
|5/19/2022
|MC
|77-75
|+12
|5/20/2021
|4
|71-73-73-69
|-2
|5/16/2019
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|8/9/2018
|MC
|71-70
|+1
Harrington's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Harrington has one win and two top-10 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Harrington has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Padraig Harrington has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Harrington has an average of -0.806 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Harrington has an average of -3.075 in his past five tournaments.
Harrington's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.8
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.78%
|63.68%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.17
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.96%
|23.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.85%
|13.25%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Harrington's best finishes
- Harrington took part in eight tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 87.5%.
- Last season Harrington had his best performance at the U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club. He shot 2-over and finished 27th (12 shots back of the winner).
- Harrington placed 186th in the FedExCup standings with 133 points last season.
Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.075
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Harrington's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|72-71-75-69
|+7
|9
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|73-69-67-73
|+2
|33
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-66-70-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|64
|74-71-73-74
|+8
|4
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the PGA Championship.
