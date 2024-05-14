Padraig Harrington betting profile: PGA Championship

Over his last five tournaments, Harrington has one win and two top-10 finishes.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Harrington has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Padraig Harrington has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five starts.

Harrington has an average of -0.806 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.