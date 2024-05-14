Michael Block betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Michael Block of the United States hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Michael Block shot 1-over and finished 15th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Over his last three trips to the PGA Championship, Block has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 15th.
- In 2023, Block finished 15th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Block's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|15
|70-70-70-71
|+1
|5/19/2022
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|8/9/2018
|MC
|75-75
|+10
Block's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Block has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Michael Block has averaged 280.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Block has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Block has an average of -6.561 in his past five tournaments.
Block's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.0
|280.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|56.67%
|41.41%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.93
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|17.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.93%
|17.68%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Block's best finishes
- Block played six tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut one time.
- Last season Block had his best performance at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. He shot 1-over and finished 15th (10 shots back of the winner).
Block's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.561
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Block's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|15
|70-70-70-71
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|81-74
|+15
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-71-67
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Block as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.