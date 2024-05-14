PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Michael Block betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Michael Block of the United States hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Michael Block shot 1-over and finished 15th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Block at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the PGA Championship, Block has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 15th.
    • In 2023, Block finished 15th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Block's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20231570-70-70-71+1
    5/19/2022MC78-73+11
    8/9/2018MC75-75+10

    Block's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Block has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Michael Block has averaged 280.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Block has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Block has an average of -6.561 in his past five tournaments.
    Block's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-285.0280.9
    Greens in Regulation %-56.67%41.41%
    Putts Per Round-27.9329.0
    Par Breakers-16.67%17.17%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.93%17.68%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Block's best finishes

    • Block played six tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut one time.
    • Last season Block had his best performance at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. He shot 1-over and finished 15th (10 shots back of the winner).

    Block's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---6.561

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Block's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship1570-70-70-71+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC81-74+15--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-71-67-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-76+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Block as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

