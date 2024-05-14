2H AGO
Nick Taylor betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Nick Taylor hits the links in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 after a 43rd-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in his last tournament.
Latest odds for Taylor at the PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Taylor has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the PGA Championship.
- Taylor last participated in the PGA Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 7-over.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Taylor's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|8/6/2020
|MC
|76-73
|+9
Taylor's recent performances
- In his last five events, Taylor has an average finish of 46th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Taylor has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Nick Taylor has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging -0.749 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.140 this season, which ranks 121st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.9 yards) ranks 155th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 42nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.373, while he ranks 148th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.14%.
- On the greens, Taylor's 0.397 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 32nd this season, while he averages 28.22 putts per round (26th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|289.9
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|63.14%
|56.79%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.22
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|34
|28.18%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|16.67%
|21.30%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has participated in 13 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also secured three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 11 times (84.6%).
- Currently, Taylor ranks 29th in the FedExCup standings with 893 points.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Taylor produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 33rd in the field at 1.038.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fourth in the field at 5.655. In that event, he finished seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor put up his best performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.832.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.934, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.140
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.373
|0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.175
|-1.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.397
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.456
|-0.749
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|75-67-63-66
|-23
|500
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|68-70-65-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|71-68-68-66
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|47
|71-72-74-73
|+10
|40
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|25
|71-67-69-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|65-67-69-67
|-16
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-73-69-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.