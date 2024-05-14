PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nick Taylor hits the links in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 after a 43rd-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Taylor has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • Taylor last participated in the PGA Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 7-over.
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Taylor's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC71-76+7
    8/6/2020MC76-73+9

    Taylor's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Taylor has an average finish of 46th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -1 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Nick Taylor has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging -0.749 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.140 this season, which ranks 121st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.9 yards) ranks 155th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 42nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.373, while he ranks 148th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.14%.
    • On the greens, Taylor's 0.397 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 32nd this season, while he averages 28.22 putts per round (26th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance155289.9291.7
    Greens in Regulation %14863.14%56.79%
    Putts Per Round2628.2228.7
    Par Breakers3428.18%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance14316.67%21.30%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has participated in 13 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also secured three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 11 times (84.6%).
    • Currently, Taylor ranks 29th in the FedExCup standings with 893 points.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Taylor produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 33rd in the field at 1.038.
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fourth in the field at 5.655. In that event, he finished seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor put up his best performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.832.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.934, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.140-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3730.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.175-1.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.3970.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.456-0.749

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC71-76+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open175-67-63-66-23500
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-74+4--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1968-70-65-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2471-68-68-66-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship4771-72-74-73+1040
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2571-67-69-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1365-67-69-67-16--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-73-69-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-69-73-70-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii769-67-65-65-1485
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7171-77-68E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open160-70-68-65-23500
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-70-74-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-74-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2666-68-76-70-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-74-75-70+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-81+14--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-70-69-71-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-69-75-75+617

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

