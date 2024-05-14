Nick Taylor betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Taylor produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 33rd in the field at 1.038.

Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fourth in the field at 5.655. In that event, he finished seventh.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor put up his best performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.832.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.934, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.